Appeal to save Liliesleaf

Guest: Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan



India has recorded the world's highest number of daily Covid-19 cases recording almost 315,000 new ones in the last 24 hours.

With close to 16 million confirmed cases, it is second only to the United States.

In addition, India in the past day has also recording the highest number of deaths as it deals with a second wave of the virus that has overwhelmed its health care system.

A number of people have died while waiting for oxygen with a number of hospitals in the capital Delhi running out entirely on today.

To find out more, we cross to the city to Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemilogist and economist, who is also a senior research scholar at Princeton University.

