Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club

Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club

Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club

22 April 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Ryan Christian

We speak to Ryan Christian, fundraising manager of the Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club, which is holding its inauguaral dinner this coming Friday.
They're raising funds to install proper lighting at the rugby field for the community as they can't train at night. 


Old Vine Project

22 April 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Andre Morgenthal | Communications Manager at Wines Of South Africa

Engineering Council of SA reaction to import of Cuban engineers

22 April 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Mashao Lawrence Lebea

A plan to use the services of 24 Cuban engineers to help address the country’s water infrastructure issues and to share expertise has been criticised by political parties and engineers alike. The Department of Water and Sanitation says the agreement will see them assigned to the area of infrastructure maintenance and operation skills throughout the water value chain from source to tap. The budget for the project, for the current financial year alone, reportedly stands at almost 65 million rand. Opposition parties and local engineers have questioned the move, asking why South Africans are not being used instead. We speak to the President of the Engineering Council of SA, Mashao Lawrence Lebea.

Tokyo Sexwale presser

22 April 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: ANC veteran and businessman, Tokyo Sexwale, has been addressing the media this afternoon following his claims  that billions of rand had been stolen from the Heritage Fund. Sexwale had said the money was meant to help poor students with free education and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and had come through the South Africa Reserve Bank

By-election results

22 April 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

JSC and John Hlope

22 April 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

Update on Covid situation in India

22 April 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan

India has recorded the world's highest number of daily Covid-19 cases recording almost 315,000 new ones in the last 24 hours.
With close to 16 million confirmed cases, it is second only to the United States.
In addition, India in the past day has also recording the highest number of deaths as it deals with a second wave of the virus that has overwhelmed its health care system.
 A number of people have died while waiting for oxygen with a number of hospitals in the capital Delhi running out entirely on today.
To find out more, we cross to the city to Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemilogist and economist, who is also a senior research scholar at Princeton University.

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

22 April 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Appeal to save Liliesleaf

22 April 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Nicholas Wolpe | Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust

Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape

22 April 2021 3:29 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

22 April 2021 8:46 PM

Black Americans embraced Biden, and in Floyd trial he embraced them back

22 April 2021 8:37 PM

Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

22 April 2021 8:02 PM

