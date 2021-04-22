Guest: Ryan Christian
We speak to Ryan Christian, fundraising manager of the Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club, which is holding its inauguaral dinner this coming Friday.
They're raising funds to install proper lighting at the rugby field for the community as they can't train at night.
Guest: Andre Morgenthal | Communications Manager at Wines Of South Africa
Guest: Mashao Lawrence Lebea
A plan to use the services of 24 Cuban engineers to help address the country’s water infrastructure issues and to share expertise has been criticised by political parties and engineers alike. The Department of Water and Sanitation says the agreement will see them assigned to the area of infrastructure maintenance and operation skills throughout the water value chain from source to tap. The budget for the project, for the current financial year alone, reportedly stands at almost 65 million rand. Opposition parties and local engineers have questioned the move, asking why South Africans are not being used instead. We speak to the President of the Engineering Council of SA, Mashao Lawrence Lebea.
Guest: ANC veteran and businessman, Tokyo Sexwale, has been addressing the media this afternoon following his claims that billions of rand had been stolen from the Heritage Fund. Sexwale had said the money was meant to help poor students with free education and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and had come through the South Africa Reserve Bank
Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Guest: Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan
India has recorded the world's highest number of daily Covid-19 cases recording almost 315,000 new ones in the last 24 hours.
With close to 16 million confirmed cases, it is second only to the United States.
In addition, India in the past day has also recording the highest number of deaths as it deals with a second wave of the virus that has overwhelmed its health care system.
A number of people have died while waiting for oxygen with a number of hospitals in the capital Delhi running out entirely on today.
To find out more, we cross to the city to Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemilogist and economist, who is also a senior research scholar at Princeton University.
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe | Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government