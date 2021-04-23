UWC cleaner's determination to get an education

Guest: Natasha Dietrich
Guest: Alison Tilley | Coordinator at Judges Matter
Candidates to become judges in the Western Cape have been facing tough questions on final day of the Judicial Services Commission interviews.
Controversially, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is taking part in the proceedings.
There have been calls for the JSC to suspend Hlope who, earlier this month, was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.
Someone who has been watching proceedings all day is attorney Alison Tilley, who is the coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guest: Gemma Ritchie
An article by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism in the Daily Maverick today suggests that the South African Red Cross is at war with itself.
It says that 100 years after its formation, acrimonious disputes among past and present directors have disrupted the organisation, despite repeated attempts to root out corruption and mismanagement. This has resulted in the collapse of key projects, the sacking of senior executives, and the withdrawal of millions of rands in donor money.
To find out more, we're joined by one of authors of the article, journalist and amaBhungane fellow, Gemma Ritchie.
Guest:Neels van Jaarsveld
Guest: Philip De Wet- Associate editor ,Mail &Guardian
Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Guest: Dr Andrew Marquard
US president, Joe Biden, speaking yesterday at an online summit of world leaders, pledged to cut his country's carbon emissions in half by the end of this decade and aim for net zero emissions by 2050.
Biden has said that tackling climate crisis will be one of the highest priorities of his presidency.
He signed an executive order recommitting the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement just hours after he was sworn into office in January.
Stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius – the aim of the agreement – will require an immediate global effort to reduce emissions.
Guest: Hank Lith
Just a few minutes’ walk away from the hustle and bustle of the Cavendish Shopping Centre area, there is a little know oasis of calm that few Capetonians seem to have visited, the Arderne Gardens.
Home to the biggest collection of exotic trees in South Africa, six of which are the very special so-called Champion trees, it was established some 175 years ago by a British timber merchant, Ralph Henry Arderne
Guest: Andre Morgenthal | Communications Manager at Wines Of South Africa