Cycle Tour to take place in October

Today at 17:45
Music: Brendan Adams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Adams
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 April 2021 3:55 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Cycle Tour to take place in October

Cycle Tour to take place in October

23 April 2021 4:15 PM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust


Final day of judge interviews

23 April 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Alison Tilley | Coordinator at Judges Matter

Candidates to become judges in the Western Cape have been facing tough questions on final day of the Judicial Services Commission interviews.
Controversially, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is taking part in the proceedings.
There have been calls for the JSC to suspend Hlope who, earlier this month, was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.
Someone who has been watching proceedings all day is attorney Alison Tilley, who is the coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

SA Red Cross at war

23 April 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Gemma Ritchie

An article by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism in the Daily Maverick today suggests that the South African Red Cross is at war with itself.
It says that 100 years after its formation, acrimonious disputes among past and present directors have disrupted the organisation, despite repeated attempts to root out corruption and mismanagement.  This has resulted in the collapse of key projects, the sacking of senior executives, and the withdrawal of millions of rands in donor money.
To find out more, we're joined by one of authors of the article, journalist and amaBhungane fellow, Gemma Ritchie.

#AnHourWithNeels van Jaarsveld

23 April 2021 5:14 PM

Guest:Neels van Jaarsveld

Books with John Maytham

23 April 2021 4:35 PM
Latest on Tokyo Sexwale

23 April 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Philip De Wet- Associate editor ,Mail &Guardian

UWC cleaner's determination to get an education

23 April 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Natasha Dietrich

US pledges to cut emissions

23 April 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Dr Andrew Marquard

US president, Joe Biden, speaking yesterday at an online summit of world leaders, pledged to cut his country's carbon emissions in half by the end of this decade and aim for net zero emissions by 2050.
Biden has said that tackling climate crisis will be one of the highest priorities of his presidency.
He signed an executive order recommitting the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement just hours after he was sworn into office in January.
Stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius – the aim of the agreement – will require an immediate global effort to reduce emissions.

175 years (last year) of Arderne Gardens

23 April 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Hank Lith

Just a few minutes’ walk away from the hustle and bustle of the Cavendish Shopping Centre area, there is a little know oasis of calm that few Capetonians seem to have visited, the Arderne Gardens.
Home to the biggest collection of exotic trees in South Africa, six of which are the very special so-called Champion trees, it was established some 175 years ago by a British timber merchant, Ralph Henry Arderne

Old Vine Project

22 April 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Andre Morgenthal | Communications Manager at Wines Of South Africa

