SA Red Cross at war

Guest: Gemma Ritchie



An article by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism in the Daily Maverick today suggests that the South African Red Cross is at war with itself.

It says that 100 years after its formation, acrimonious disputes among past and present directors have disrupted the organisation, despite repeated attempts to root out corruption and mismanagement. This has resulted in the collapse of key projects, the sacking of senior executives, and the withdrawal of millions of rands in donor money.

To find out more, we're joined by one of authors of the article, journalist and amaBhungane fellow, Gemma Ritchie.