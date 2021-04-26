Concern over vandalism in cemetries

Guest: Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council



The department of health has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout as part of the Sisonke Phase 3 b study, which was paused due to blood clot concerns, will resume on Wednesday.

An extremely rare condition characterised by clots in the presence of low platelets had been identified in users of both the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



But after a review of the data, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority last week gave approval for use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to recommence with an amended protocol.

This includes the augmentation of safety and oversight in the case of Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia or VITT (clots) and SAHPRA has also requested that pregnant and breastfeeding women not be vaccinated under the study.

We speak to Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the South African Medical Research Council.

