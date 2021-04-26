Fight about road that will destroy wetland in Noordhoek area

Guest: Alison Faraday | Coordinator at South Peninsula Outstanding Toad Savers
The Noordhoek Environmental Action Group is taking the City of Cape Town to court in a bid to halt the building of the Houmoed Phase 1 Extension road that it believes will result in the extinction of the Western Cape Leopard Toad and progressively empty the Noordhoek Wetland of its wildlife.
The proposed road will link Noordhoek Main Road with Kommetjie Road and will run along the south-eastern side of the wetlands.
These areas are essential to our wellbeing, and also protect cities and communities from floods, droughts and coastal storms, which given climate change and rising sea levels is becoming increasingly critical.
Guest: Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk
The South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has won an Academy award for the best documentary.
It tells the story of the bond that forms between an octopus and filmmaker, Craig Foster.
But what impact, if any, will the win have on the South African film industry?
We speak to Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk, a senior lecturer in film and television studies at UCT
Guest: Prof Hennie Klopper | Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
guest: Juliet McGuire
We speak to Juliet McGuire, motoring journalist at Julietmcguire.com, for our regular car talk
Guest: Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
The department of health has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout as part of the Sisonke Phase 3 b study, which was paused due to blood clot concerns, will resume on Wednesday.
An extremely rare condition characterised by clots in the presence of low platelets had been identified in users of both the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
But after a review of the data, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority last week gave approval for use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to recommence with an amended protocol.
This includes the augmentation of safety and oversight in the case of Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia or VITT (clots) and SAHPRA has also requested that pregnant and breastfeeding women not be vaccinated under the study.
We speak to Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the South African Medical Research Council.
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Eugene Cloete
Stellenbosch University is to establish a new School for Climate Studies which will launch in June of this year in support of the transition to a climate-resilient society and a low-carbon economy..
To find out more, we're joined by Professor Eugene Cloete, the university's Vice-Rector - Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Studies.
Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is offering members of the public an opportunity to comments on the proposed revised approach to domestic metering.
This new method encourages residents to manage their own water usage and will see the roll-out of the latest conventional metering technology.
The public participation period ends on 3 May 2021.
Guest: Brendan Adams
Cape Town singer and songwriter, Brendan Adams, met and fell in love with the woman who was to become his wife while on a working holiday in Europe.
He has since relocated to her home in Austria where he is continuing his music career, recently releasing his new single, Two Leaves.
Brendan's previous collaborations include working with 10-time Grammy winner Alvaro Alencar and South African icon and Grammy-winner, Jonathan Butler.