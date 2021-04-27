Ms Gigaba's testimony at the Zondo Commission

Guest: Karyn Maughan News24's specialist legal writer
Yesterday, Norma Gigaba, the estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, testified before the State Capture Inquiry for 6 long hours.
Norma, who has reverted to her maiden name Mngoma, made several sensational claims during her testimony, describing him as a 'servant of the Guptas'.
Guest: Professor Arri Coomarasamy
A 3-paper report published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, yesterday says the current approach to miscarriage care needs to be improved.
It suggest this can be done by providing more accurate diagnosis and appropriate investigations, improving treatments to prevent miscarriage, effective management methods that better suit women’s needs and preferences, and treatment from specially-trained healthcare professionals.
The authors also says there is an urgent need to offer psychological support for both affected women and their partners.
According to new estimates, miscarriages occur in 15% of all pregnancies, with one in 10 women experiencing a miscarriage in their lifetime.
We speak to Professor Arri Coomarasamy, the co-lead author of the report, from the University of Birmingham and Director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.
Guest: Lings Naidoo | Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
New data from Statistics SA, published yesterday, shows that 216 companies went into liquidation in March, in comparison to 178 the month before – a 21% jump.
And this figure is almost 50% higher than March last year.
Business analysts say the economic situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected small companies the most. We speak to Lings Naidoo, co-founder of BeyondCOVID, which aims to help the small business sector to recover.
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
State-owned domestic airline Mango says its financial situation has been exacerbated by a delay in funding from government which may see it halt all operations at the end of this week.
The SAA subsidiary says its expecting to receive some of the R10.5 billion set aside for national airline, but that this will require a special appropriation bill, which has not yet been tabled in parliament.
Mango says it is currently unable to pay staff salaries.
We speak to Dr Joachim Vermooten, an independent air transport economist and former airline CFO
Guest: Collen Mashawana
He's South Africa's own superhero. Eight-year-old Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.
And tomorrow, he will become the youngest ever person to give a TedX talk, TED being a US-based non-profit organisation which posts free talks online under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".
Prince, who likes to wear a bright orange cape and fitted blue body suit, has written a comic book, SuperMash, which highlights issues such as child abuse.
The Grade 3 pupil's first book, Diary of a Superhero, will be published at the end of the year, and will be releasing a 12-part webinar series with his 'fellow superheros' in partnership with the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation soon.
His talk, which he will be giving tomorrow in Sandton, is titled: Can the youth really change the world?
Guest: Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk
The South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has won an Academy award for the best documentary.
It tells the story of the bond that forms between an octopus and filmmaker, Craig Foster.
But what impact, if any, will the win have on the South African film industry?
We speak to Dr Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk, a senior lecturer in film and television studies at UCT
guest: Juliet McGuire
We speak to Juliet McGuire, motoring journalist at Julietmcguire.com, for our regular car talk
Guest: Alison Faraday | Coordinator at South Peninsula Outstanding Toad Savers
The Noordhoek Environmental Action Group is taking the City of Cape Town to court in a bid to halt the building of the Houmoed Phase 1 Extension road that it believes will result in the extinction of the Western Cape Leopard Toad and progressively empty the Noordhoek Wetland of its wildlife.
The proposed road will link Noordhoek Main Road with Kommetjie Road and will run along the south-eastern side of the wetlands.
These areas are essential to our wellbeing, and also protect cities and communities from floods, droughts and coastal storms, which given climate change and rising sea levels is becoming increasingly critical.