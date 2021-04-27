Court interdicts government from paying out money from Tourism Equity Fund

Guest: Professor Arri Coomarasamy



A 3-paper report published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, yesterday says the current approach to miscarriage care needs to be improved.

It suggest this can be done by providing more accurate diagnosis and appropriate investigations, improving treatments to prevent miscarriage, effective management methods that better suit women’s needs and preferences, and treatment from specially-trained healthcare professionals.

The authors also says there is an urgent need to offer psychological support for both affected women and their partners.

According to new estimates, miscarriages occur in 15% of all pregnancies, with one in 10 women experiencing a miscarriage in their lifetime.

We speak to Professor Arri Coomarasamy, the co-lead author of the report, from the University of Birmingham and Director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

