PayTheGrants protest

Latest Local
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation... 27 April 2021 12:06 PM
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
#PayTheGrants protest

#PayTheGrants protest

27 April 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Bravo Thompson

Activists with the #PayTheGrants movement are marching to parliament and the Union Buildings today as part of a nationwide protest.
They are demanding that government not only commit to continue paying the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Stress grant, but also to increase the amount.
It says that if the grant is cancelled at the end of the month, it will have a huge impact on food security for millions of South Africans.
We speak to #PayTheGrants spokesperson, Bravo Thompson.


Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow

27 April 2021 6:13 PM

Guest: Lynn Carneson McGregor

A new permanent exhibition is opening at the Iziko Slave Lodge today called "Red in the Rainbow" as part of the museum's collection dedicated to the history of the struggle.
 It features graphic, video and sound material, as well as a replica prison cell from the 1970s, and was inspired by  author and exhibition co-curator, Lynn Carneson’s book of the same title.

New feature on iPhone

27 April 2021 5:42 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Apple released its what has been described by some as its most critical software update yesterday which is bringing a lot of new features to the phone.
This apparently includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, support for AirTags, and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.
 To find out more, we speak to  Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx

Mozambique update as Total pulls out of gas field project

27 April 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius

Following an attack by insurgents in Mozambique on the coastal town of Palma last month, the French energy group Total said yesterday it was declaring force majeure on its nearby liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel.

Palma is about 25km by road from the construction camp for the gas development which is worth an estimated $60 billion (about R856bn) which is meant to transform Mozambique’s economy. Earlier this month, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said the government would work to restore peace in the region.
For an update on the situation, we speak to foreign affairs journalist, Peter Fabricius.

Court interdicts government from paying out money from Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Anton van der Bijl

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted government from processing applications or paying out any money to businesses from its Tourism Equity Fund, pending a review.
 This R1.2 billion fund was announced earlier this year and aims to enhance transformation in the tourism industry.

The court decision follows a challenge by trade union, Solidarity, and lobby group, AfriForum, who argued that the fund did not comply with the country’s Constitution and other relevant laws.
We speak to the head of Solidarity's legal service, Anton van der Bijl.

New study says current approach to miscarriage care must be improved

27 April 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Professor Arri Coomarasamy

A 3-paper report published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, yesterday says the current approach to miscarriage care needs to be improved.
It suggest this can be done by providing more accurate diagnosis and appropriate investigations, improving treatments to prevent miscarriage, effective management methods that better suit women’s needs and preferences, and treatment from specially-trained healthcare professionals.
The authors also says there is an urgent need to offer psychological support for both affected women and their partners.
According to new estimates, miscarriages occur in 15% of all pregnancies, with one in 10 women experiencing a miscarriage in their lifetime.
We speak to Professor Arri Coomarasamy, the co-lead author of the report, from the University of Birmingham and Director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Ms Gigaba's testimony at the Zondo Commission

27 April 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan News24's specialist legal writer

Yesterday, Norma Gigaba, the estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, testified before the State Capture Inquiry for 6 long hours.
Norma, who has reverted to her maiden name Mngoma, made several sensational claims during her testimony, describing him as a 'servant of the Guptas'.

Business liquidations rise by 49%

27 April 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Lings Naidoo | Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative

New data from Statistics SA, published yesterday, shows that 216 companies went into liquidation in March, in comparison to 178  the month before – a 21% jump. 
And this figure is almost 50% higher than March last year. 
Business analysts say the economic situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected small companies the most. We speak to Lings Naidoo, co-founder of BeyondCOVID, which aims to help the small business sector to recover.

Mango airline's troubles

27 April 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

State-owned domestic airline Mango says its financial situation has been exacerbated by a delay in funding from government which may see it halt all operations at the end of this week.
The SAA subsidiary says its expecting to receive some of the R10.5 billion set aside for national airline, but that this will require a special appropriation bill, which has not yet been tabled in parliament.
Mango says it is currently unable to pay staff salaries.
We speak to Dr Joachim Vermooten, an independent air transport economist and former airline CFO

SuperMash: Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk

27 April 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Collen Mashawana

He's South Africa's own superhero.  Eight-year-old Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.
And tomorrow, he will become the youngest ever person to give a TedX talk, TED being a US-based non-profit organisation which posts free talks online under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".
Prince, who likes to wear a bright orange cape and fitted blue body suit, has written a comic book, SuperMash, which highlights issues such as child abuse.
The Grade 3 pupil's first book, Diary of a Superhero, will be published at the end of the year, and will be releasing a 12-part webinar series with his 'fellow superheros' in partnership with the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation soon.
His talk, which he will be giving tomorrow in Sandton, is titled: Can the youth really change the world?

