Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow

Guest: Lynn Carneson McGregor
A new permanent exhibition is opening at the Iziko Slave Lodge today called "Red in the Rainbow" as part of the museum's collection dedicated to the history of the struggle.
It features graphic, video and sound material, as well as a replica prison cell from the 1970s, and was inspired by author and exhibition co-curator, Lynn Carneson’s book of the same title.
Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Apple released its what has been described by some as its most critical software update yesterday which is bringing a lot of new features to the phone.
This apparently includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, support for AirTags, and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.
To find out more, we speak to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx
Guest: Peter Fabricius
Following an attack by insurgents in Mozambique on the coastal town of Palma last month, the French energy group Total said yesterday it was declaring force majeure on its nearby liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel.
Palma is about 25km by road from the construction camp for the gas development which is worth an estimated $60 billion (about R856bn) which is meant to transform Mozambique’s economy. Earlier this month, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said the government would work to restore peace in the region.
For an update on the situation, we speak to foreign affairs journalist, Peter Fabricius.
Guest: Bravo Thompson
Activists with the #PayTheGrants movement are marching to parliament and the Union Buildings today as part of a nationwide protest.
They are demanding that government not only commit to continue paying the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Stress grant, but also to increase the amount.
It says that if the grant is cancelled at the end of the month, it will have a huge impact on food security for millions of South Africans.
We speak to #PayTheGrants spokesperson, Bravo Thompson.
Guest: Anton van der Bijl
The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted government from processing applications or paying out any money to businesses from its Tourism Equity Fund, pending a review.
This R1.2 billion fund was announced earlier this year and aims to enhance transformation in the tourism industry.
The court decision follows a challenge by trade union, Solidarity, and lobby group, AfriForum, who argued that the fund did not comply with the country’s Constitution and other relevant laws.
We speak to the head of Solidarity's legal service, Anton van der Bijl.
Guest: Professor Arri Coomarasamy
A 3-paper report published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, yesterday says the current approach to miscarriage care needs to be improved.
It suggest this can be done by providing more accurate diagnosis and appropriate investigations, improving treatments to prevent miscarriage, effective management methods that better suit women’s needs and preferences, and treatment from specially-trained healthcare professionals.
The authors also says there is an urgent need to offer psychological support for both affected women and their partners.
According to new estimates, miscarriages occur in 15% of all pregnancies, with one in 10 women experiencing a miscarriage in their lifetime.
We speak to Professor Arri Coomarasamy, the co-lead author of the report, from the University of Birmingham and Director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.
Guest: Karyn Maughan News24's specialist legal writer
Yesterday, Norma Gigaba, the estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, testified before the State Capture Inquiry for 6 long hours.
Norma, who has reverted to her maiden name Mngoma, made several sensational claims during her testimony, describing him as a 'servant of the Guptas'.
Guest: Lings Naidoo | Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
New data from Statistics SA, published yesterday, shows that 216 companies went into liquidation in March, in comparison to 178 the month before – a 21% jump.
And this figure is almost 50% higher than March last year.
Business analysts say the economic situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected small companies the most. We speak to Lings Naidoo, co-founder of BeyondCOVID, which aims to help the small business sector to recover.
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
State-owned domestic airline Mango says its financial situation has been exacerbated by a delay in funding from government which may see it halt all operations at the end of this week.
The SAA subsidiary says its expecting to receive some of the R10.5 billion set aside for national airline, but that this will require a special appropriation bill, which has not yet been tabled in parliament.
Mango says it is currently unable to pay staff salaries.
We speak to Dr Joachim Vermooten, an independent air transport economist and former airline CFO
Guest: Collen Mashawana
He's South Africa's own superhero. Eight-year-old Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.
And tomorrow, he will become the youngest ever person to give a TedX talk, TED being a US-based non-profit organisation which posts free talks online under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".
Prince, who likes to wear a bright orange cape and fitted blue body suit, has written a comic book, SuperMash, which highlights issues such as child abuse.
The Grade 3 pupil's first book, Diary of a Superhero, will be published at the end of the year, and will be releasing a 12-part webinar series with his 'fellow superheros' in partnership with the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation soon.
His talk, which he will be giving tomorrow in Sandton, is titled: Can the youth really change the world?