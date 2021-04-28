Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Study: Many more people could benefit from blood pressure medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazem Rahimi
Today at 17:45
Music: Wendy Oldfield
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study

Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study

28 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Christian Clot

A group of 15 French volunteers emerged from a cave on the weekend after a 40-day study exploring the limits of human adaptability to isolation and the loss of a frame of reference for time and space.
The subjects, aged between 27 and 50, gave up watches, phones and natural light, and modern comforts in exchange for a cave system with had a constant temperature of just 10 degrees Celsius and humidity levels of 100%.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Thandi Modise court case

30 April 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Alex Mitchley | Journalist at News24

The animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise, was dismissed by the Potchefstroom Regional Court earlier today.

The court found that the man hired to look after the animals should be held responsible for the crimes committed.

It dates back to 2014 and relates to the death of dozen of animals and the emaciated condition of others on her farm in the North West when she was still premier of the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books Review with John Maytham

30 April 2021 4:39 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building

30 April 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Tim Hoffman

UCT's vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, today gave a report back on the damage caused to buildings on campus by the fire some 10 days ago.
One of the buildings to have suffered significant structural damage is the H.W. Pearson building which houses the department of biological sciences and the Bolus Herbarium.
It is one of 6 buildings, together notably with the Jagger Library and Smuts and Fuller Halls, that will remain closed for the forseeable fututre.
Established in 1865, the herbarium is the oldest functioning one in South Africa and is a focal point for teaching and research into the Cape Floral Kingdom.
To find out more about the damage to important collections in the building, we're joined by Tim Hoffman, director of plant conservation in the department of biological sciences at UCT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend social media boycott in European football

30 April 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert 

Several top British football clubs and players will be joined from today by other European sporting bodies in a four-day boycott of social media platforms in a bid to tackle abuse and discrimination.
Rugby union, cricket and rugby league, cycling, horseriding and lawn tennis associations will also join in the protest action, as well as several Formula 1 drivers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stormers team announced

30 April 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach 

The Stormers named their line-up this morning for their PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA opener against the Sharks tomorrow at the Cape Town Stadium.
That game gets underway at 14h, with the other match of the day between the Bulls and the Lions taking place at 19h at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.
We speak to the Stormers coach, John Dobson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel

29 April 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Johan Malan

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule's deadline today

29 April 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

ANC Secretary General and former Free State premier, Ace Magashule's time is officially  up, but there seems to be no sign that he will step down from his position in the party.
In March, the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee, gave him 30 days to step aside, pending the outcome of corruption charges he's facing related to his time as Free State premier.
Magashule told Business Day that he plans to announce his decision on the matter after informing the party's top six leaders, who are scheduled to meet this weekend.
We speak to independent political analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission

29 April 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Richard Calland

It's Day 2 of President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. We speak to Richard Calland, , political analyst and Associate Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFTA nominees announced

29 April 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Makhosazana Khanyile

Nominees for the 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards were announced earlier today with "How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding", "The River", "The Legacy" and "Still Breathing" topping the nominations list.
The winners will be announced on the 22 of May in a ceremony will be a simulcast on Mzansi Magic and S3  – A first for the SAFTAs.
We speak to Makhosozana Khanyile, CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation, an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture that was created to ensure the equitable growth of the local film and video industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boris Johnson's woes

29 April 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has dismissed the so-called "cash for curtains" row about the funding of his Downing Street flat reburbishment, saying 'there is nothing to see here or worry about".
The Electoral Commission has launched an inquiry into the matter saying it believes there are 'reasonable grounds' to  suspect that payments for expensive renovations to the flat could constitute several offences. 
Johnson is under growing pressure to declare how the refurbishments were paid for after his former-adviser said there was a plan for donors to "secretly pay" for them.
Analysts suggest the controversy has the potential to imperil Johnson position as the prime minister.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

