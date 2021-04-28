Vaccinations resume

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Reform of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2 The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccin... 28 April 2021 1:14 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models. 28 April 2021 2:43 PM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs". 28 April 2021 9:54 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Vaccinations resume

Vaccinations resume

28 April 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout through the Sisonke programme for half a million healthcare workers resumed today. It was temporarily suspended due to a possible link between the jab and blood clots

But the Health Ministry said on Monday that because of the very low probability of developing a clot, regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The South African regulator, SAHPRA, added a requirement that all participants need to be informed of the potential risk.


UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend

28 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Ujala Satgoor

The University of Cape Town is calling for volunteers to assist it this coming weekend with retrieving archival collections from the basement of the Jagger Library.
It says there is a great urgency to do this as the area has been ankle deep in water, adding that some 4,500 crates of material have to be retrieved and conserved.
We speak to Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of UCT Libraries.

Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Steven Friedman

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying today at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress. 
He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service, and the independence of the judiciary.
In his opening statement, he said he was appearing before the Zondo Commission not to make excuses, but to assist it where possible.
We speak to Steven Friedman, a professor of political studies at the University of Johannesburg.

Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021

28 April 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Pfizer, the manufacturer of one of the Covid-19 vaccines on the market, says a pill to fight the virus could be available by the end of the year.
CEO Albert Bourla says the antiviral medicine, which he described as a 'game changer', would be taken at home in the early stages of the illness.

More on the Cuban engineers

28 April 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder  at Nascence Advisory

Nascence Advisory economist, Xhanti Payi, writing in the Daily Maverick today, has referred to the debate over the arrival of Cuban engineers to South Africa as a 'manufactured controversy'.
The department of water and sanitation has invited the 24 engineers to help resolve challenges faced by the water sector, as well as to transfer skills.
Referring to the various comments made by politicians, engineers and others on news of the Cubans' arrival, Payi says the story suggests the need for an important discussion on skills and unemployment in South Africa.

Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study

28 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Christian Clot

A group of 15 French volunteers emerged from a cave on the weekend after a 40-day study exploring the limits of human adaptability to isolation and the loss of a frame of reference for time and space.
The subjects, aged between 27 and 50, gave up watches, phones and natural light, and modern comforts in exchange for a cave system with had a constant temperature of just 10 degrees Celsius and humidity levels of 100%.

Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow

27 April 2021 6:13 PM

Guest: Lynn Carneson McGregor

A new permanent exhibition is opening at the Iziko Slave Lodge today called "Red in the Rainbow" as part of the museum's collection dedicated to the history of the struggle.
 It features graphic, video and sound material, as well as a replica prison cell from the 1970s, and was inspired by  author and exhibition co-curator, Lynn Carneson’s book of the same title.

New feature on iPhone

27 April 2021 5:42 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Apple released its what has been described by some as its most critical software update yesterday which is bringing a lot of new features to the phone.
This apparently includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, support for AirTags, and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.
 To find out more, we speak to  Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx

Mozambique update as Total pulls out of gas field project

27 April 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius

Following an attack by insurgents in Mozambique on the coastal town of Palma last month, the French energy group Total said yesterday it was declaring force majeure on its nearby liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel.

Palma is about 25km by road from the construction camp for the gas development which is worth an estimated $60 billion (about R856bn) which is meant to transform Mozambique’s economy. Earlier this month, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said the government would work to restore peace in the region.
For an update on the situation, we speak to foreign affairs journalist, Peter Fabricius.

#PayTheGrants protest

27 April 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Bravo Thompson

Activists with the #PayTheGrants movement are marching to parliament and the Union Buildings today as part of a nationwide protest.
They are demanding that government not only commit to continue paying the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Stress grant, but also to increase the amount.
It says that if the grant is cancelled at the end of the month, it will have a huge impact on food security for millions of South Africans.
We speak to #PayTheGrants spokesperson, Bravo Thompson.

Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

Business Lifestyle

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h

Business

GALLERY: ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture inquiry

28 April 2021 5:04 PM

DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:02 PM

Mango apologises to customers over flight interruptions

28 April 2021 2:50 PM

