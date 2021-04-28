Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021

Guest: Peter Fabricius



Following an attack by insurgents in Mozambique on the coastal town of Palma last month, the French energy group Total said yesterday it was declaring force majeure on its nearby liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel.



Palma is about 25km by road from the construction camp for the gas development which is worth an estimated $60 billion (about R856bn) which is meant to transform Mozambique’s economy. Earlier this month, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said the government would work to restore peace in the region.

For an update on the situation, we speak to foreign affairs journalist, Peter Fabricius.

