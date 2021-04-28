Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

Guest: Steven Friedman
President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying today at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress.
He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service, and the independence of the judiciary.
In his opening statement, he said he was appearing before the Zondo Commission not to make excuses, but to assist it where possible.
We speak to Steven Friedman, a professor of political studies at the University of Johannesburg.
Guest: Ujala Satgoor
The University of Cape Town is calling for volunteers to assist it this coming weekend with retrieving archival collections from the basement of the Jagger Library.
It says there is a great urgency to do this as the area has been ankle deep in water, adding that some 4,500 crates of material have to be retrieved and conserved.
We speak to Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of UCT Libraries.
Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Pfizer, the manufacturer of one of the Covid-19 vaccines on the market, says a pill to fight the virus could be available by the end of the year.
CEO Albert Bourla says the antiviral medicine, which he described as a 'game changer', would be taken at home in the early stages of the illness.
Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Nascence Advisory economist, Xhanti Payi, writing in the Daily Maverick today, has referred to the debate over the arrival of Cuban engineers to South Africa as a 'manufactured controversy'.
The department of water and sanitation has invited the 24 engineers to help resolve challenges faced by the water sector, as well as to transfer skills.
Referring to the various comments made by politicians, engineers and others on news of the Cubans' arrival, Payi says the story suggests the need for an important discussion on skills and unemployment in South Africa.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout through the Sisonke programme for half a million healthcare workers resumed today. It was temporarily suspended due to a possible link between the jab and blood clots
But the Health Ministry said on Monday that because of the very low probability of developing a clot, regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The South African regulator, SAHPRA, added a requirement that all participants need to be informed of the potential risk.
Guest: Christian Clot
A group of 15 French volunteers emerged from a cave on the weekend after a 40-day study exploring the limits of human adaptability to isolation and the loss of a frame of reference for time and space.
The subjects, aged between 27 and 50, gave up watches, phones and natural light, and modern comforts in exchange for a cave system with had a constant temperature of just 10 degrees Celsius and humidity levels of 100%.
Guest: Lynn Carneson McGregor
A new permanent exhibition is opening at the Iziko Slave Lodge today called "Red in the Rainbow" as part of the museum's collection dedicated to the history of the struggle.
It features graphic, video and sound material, as well as a replica prison cell from the 1970s, and was inspired by author and exhibition co-curator, Lynn Carneson’s book of the same title.
Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Apple released its what has been described by some as its most critical software update yesterday which is bringing a lot of new features to the phone.
This apparently includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, support for AirTags, and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.
To find out more, we speak to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx
Guest: Peter Fabricius
Following an attack by insurgents in Mozambique on the coastal town of Palma last month, the French energy group Total said yesterday it was declaring force majeure on its nearby liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel.
Palma is about 25km by road from the construction camp for the gas development which is worth an estimated $60 billion (about R856bn) which is meant to transform Mozambique’s economy. Earlier this month, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said the government would work to restore peace in the region.
For an update on the situation, we speak to foreign affairs journalist, Peter Fabricius.
Guest: Bravo Thompson
Activists with the #PayTheGrants movement are marching to parliament and the Union Buildings today as part of a nationwide protest.
They are demanding that government not only commit to continue paying the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Stress grant, but also to increase the amount.
It says that if the grant is cancelled at the end of the month, it will have a huge impact on food security for millions of South Africans.
We speak to #PayTheGrants spokesperson, Bravo Thompson.