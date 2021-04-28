Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

Guest: Warren Thompson



The authors of the newly released book, The Battle of Bangui, say they are preparing a High Court application to compel the Minister of Defence to provide them with two reports about its disastrous deployment to the Central African Republic in 2013.

The government came under heavy criticism for its role in the battle that lasted almost two days, during which 200 crack troops who engaged 7,000 rebels in that country.

Thirteen South African soldiers died in the battle, with two more later succumbing to their wounds.

arrow_forward