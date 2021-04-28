Reform of the state

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps
Today at 12:37
Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Lydia Abel - Vice chair at - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Association
Today at 12:40
52 percent of investigated WC saps members guilty of corruption (from 2009 to now)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Will Ace Magashule step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas. 29 April 2021 11:14 AM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part "Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez. 29 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Local
'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't' Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy. 29 April 2021 8:18 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Reform of the state

Reform of the state

28 April 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Prof Ivor  Chipkin Director of the Government and Public Policy think tank

 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report

28 April 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Warren Thompson

The authors of the newly released book, The Battle of Bangui, say they are preparing a High Court application to compel the Minister of Defence to provide them with two reports about its disastrous deployment to the Central African Republic in 2013.
The government came under heavy criticism for its role in the battle that lasted almost two days, during which 200 crack troops who engaged 7,000 rebels in that country.
Thirteen South African soldiers died in the battle, with two more later succumbing to their wounds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying today at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress. 
He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service, and the independence of the judiciary.
In his opening statement, he said he was appearing before the Zondo Commission not to make excuses, but to assist it where possible.
Daily Maverick's associate editor, Ferial Haffajee, has been following the day's proceedings.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend

28 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Ujala Satgoor

The University of Cape Town is calling for volunteers to assist it this coming weekend with retrieving archival collections from the basement of the Jagger Library.
It says there is a great urgency to do this as the area has been ankle deep in water, adding that some 4,500 crates of material have to be retrieved and conserved.
We speak to Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of UCT Libraries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Steven Friedman

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying today at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress. 
He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service, and the independence of the judiciary.
In his opening statement, he said he was appearing before the Zondo Commission not to make excuses, but to assist it where possible.
We speak to Steven Friedman, a professor of political studies at the University of Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021

28 April 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Pfizer, the manufacturer of one of the Covid-19 vaccines on the market, says a pill to fight the virus could be available by the end of the year.
CEO Albert Bourla says the antiviral medicine, which he described as a 'game changer', would be taken at home in the early stages of the illness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More on the Cuban engineers

28 April 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder  at Nascence Advisory

Nascence Advisory economist, Xhanti Payi, writing in the Daily Maverick today, has referred to the debate over the arrival of Cuban engineers to South Africa as a 'manufactured controversy'.
The department of water and sanitation has invited the 24 engineers to help resolve challenges faced by the water sector, as well as to transfer skills.
Referring to the various comments made by politicians, engineers and others on news of the Cubans' arrival, Payi says the story suggests the need for an important discussion on skills and unemployment in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccinations resume

28 April 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout through the Sisonke programme for half a million healthcare workers resumed today. It was temporarily suspended due to a possible link between the jab and blood clots

But the Health Ministry said on Monday that because of the very low probability of developing a clot, regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The South African regulator, SAHPRA, added a requirement that all participants need to be informed of the potential risk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study

28 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Christian Clot

A group of 15 French volunteers emerged from a cave on the weekend after a 40-day study exploring the limits of human adaptability to isolation and the loss of a frame of reference for time and space.
The subjects, aged between 27 and 50, gave up watches, phones and natural light, and modern comforts in exchange for a cave system with had a constant temperature of just 10 degrees Celsius and humidity levels of 100%.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow

27 April 2021 6:13 PM

Guest: Lynn Carneson McGregor

A new permanent exhibition is opening at the Iziko Slave Lodge today called "Red in the Rainbow" as part of the museum's collection dedicated to the history of the struggle.
 It features graphic, video and sound material, as well as a replica prison cell from the 1970s, and was inspired by  author and exhibition co-curator, Lynn Carneson’s book of the same title.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

MKMVA backs Sisulu over deployment of Cuban engineers in SA

29 April 2021 11:29 AM

