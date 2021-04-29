50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel

Guest: Gavin Grey



UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has dismissed the so-called "cash for curtains" row about the funding of his Downing Street flat reburbishment, saying 'there is nothing to see here or worry about".

The Electoral Commission has launched an inquiry into the matter saying it believes there are 'reasonable grounds' to suspect that payments for expensive renovations to the flat could constitute several offences.

Johnson is under growing pressure to declare how the refurbishments were paid for after his former-adviser said there was a plan for donors to "secretly pay" for them.

Analysts suggest the controversy has the potential to imperil Johnson position as the prime minister.

arrow_forward