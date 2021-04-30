Weekend social media boycott in European football

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert
Several top British football clubs and players will be joined from today by other European sporting bodies in a four-day boycott of social media platforms in a bid to tackle abuse and discrimination.
Rugby union, cricket and rugby league, cycling, horseriding and lawn tennis associations will also join in the protest action, as well as several Formula 1 drivers.
Cape Town actress, singer, television presenter, Joylene Martin, will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
She's best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1, as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie, and her role in the Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei.
Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician
Our guest today is local pop icon, Wendy Oldfield, who released her 7th studio album, "Salt", today and kicked off a national tour with a new band last night at Café Roux in Noordhoek.
Guest: Kazem Rahimi
A new study, published in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, suggests that many more people could benefit from taking medication to lower blood pressure.
It found that each 5 mmHg (or 5 millimetres of mercury) reduction in systolic blood pressure, lowered the relative risk of cardiovascular events by around 10%.
This is the case even in people with normal blood pressure and for those who have never had a heart attack or stroke.
The authors say the findings have important implications for global clinical guidelines that typically limit blood pressure-lowering treatment to individuals with high blood pressure.
We speak to the lead author of the study, Kazem Rahimi, a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Population Health, at the University of Oxford.
Guest: Prof Susan Booysen | School Of Governance at Wits
Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up his two days of testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
During his testimony, in his capacity as president of the ANC, he said it was important to remember that state capture undermined the integrity and capability of public institutions and damaged the effectiveness of the party.
We speak to political analyst, Susan Booysen, a professor at Wits University and author of "Precarious Power", a book about the ANC.
Guest: Alex Mitchley | Journalist at News24
The animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise, was dismissed by the Potchefstroom Regional Court earlier today.
The court found that the man hired to look after the animals should be held responsible for the crimes committed.
It dates back to 2014 and relates to the death of dozen of animals and the emaciated condition of others on her farm in the North West when she was still premier of the province.
Guest: Tim Hoffman
UCT's vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, today gave a report back on the damage caused to buildings on campus by the fire some 10 days ago.
One of the buildings to have suffered significant structural damage is the H.W. Pearson building which houses the department of biological sciences and the Bolus Herbarium.
It is one of 6 buildings, together notably with the Jagger Library and Smuts and Fuller Halls, that will remain closed for the forseeable fututre.
Established in 1865, the herbarium is the oldest functioning one in South Africa and is a focal point for teaching and research into the Cape Floral Kingdom.
To find out more about the damage to important collections in the building, we're joined by Tim Hoffman, director of plant conservation in the department of biological sciences at UCT.
Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach
The Stormers named their line-up this morning for their PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA opener against the Sharks tomorrow at the Cape Town Stadium.
That game gets underway at 14h, with the other match of the day between the Bulls and the Lions taking place at 19h at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.
We speak to the Stormers coach, John Dobson.
Guest: Johan Malan