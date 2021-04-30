Thandi Modise court case

Guest: Tim Hoffman



UCT's vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, today gave a report back on the damage caused to buildings on campus by the fire some 10 days ago.

One of the buildings to have suffered significant structural damage is the H.W. Pearson building which houses the department of biological sciences and the Bolus Herbarium.

It is one of 6 buildings, together notably with the Jagger Library and Smuts and Fuller Halls, that will remain closed for the forseeable fututre.

Established in 1865, the herbarium is the oldest functioning one in South Africa and is a focal point for teaching and research into the Cape Floral Kingdom.

To find out more about the damage to important collections in the building, we're joined by Tim Hoffman, director of plant conservation in the department of biological sciences at UCT.

