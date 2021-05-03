Protection gangs spread from Cape Town to Khayelitsha

Guest: Peter Gastrow | Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)



Peter Gastrow, senior advisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, writing in the Daily Maverick this weekend, said recent events have put the spotlight on a surge in extortion rackets in the city.

This came to head with the arrest of Nazif Modack in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

Gastrow says the notorious ‘Modack group's’ entry into the nightlife security market in 2018 was a direct challenge to the Lifman group, named after Mark Lifman, a leading underworld figure who is currently out on bail on a charge of murder.

The rivalry between the two groups is unlikely, he says, to end despite Modack's arrest in April.