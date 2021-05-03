Protection gangs spread from Cape Town to Khayelitsha

Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management' Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of... 3 May 2021 4:56 PM
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help. 3 May 2021 4:14 PM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Protection gangs spread from Cape Town to Khayelitsha

Protection gangs spread from Cape Town to Khayelitsha

3 May 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Peter Gastrow | Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

Peter Gastrow, senior advisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, writing in the Daily Maverick this weekend, said recent events have put the spotlight on a surge in extortion rackets in the city.
This came to head with the arrest of Nazif Modack in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.
Gastrow says the notorious ‘Modack group's’ entry into the nightlife security market in 2018 was a direct challenge to the Lifman group, named after Mark Lifman, a leading underworld figure who is currently out on bail on a charge of murder.
The rivalry between the two groups is unlikely, he says, to end despite Modack's arrest in April.


Who will be the new Bafana Bafana coach

3 May 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

There is still no clarity over who will be named the new coach for Bafana Bafana to replace Molefi Ntseki.
Over the weekend, the SA Football Association dismissed speculation it had hired Benni McCarthy for the job.

The association has said it would name the new coach by the end of last week, but said on the weekend that the matter would still have to be ratified by its national executive committee.

Talking tech with Jan Vermeulen

3 May 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

 

The Eskom Files

3 May 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson

 

Tokai fire concerns

3 May 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape

Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, says the recent fire on Devil’s Peak has raised huge concerns about SANPARKS management of the Table Mountain National Park. 
A particular worry for the organisation is the situation in the section of the park in Tokai  which is used by a wide range of Capetonians and is also home to the TMNP head office.
Parkscape says that currently, the slopes of upper Tokai are covered in what it describes as a 'heavy fuel load' as a result of the clearing of predominantly Australian species but also pines from the area.

City protecting District 6 restitution land from unlawful occupation

3 May 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has reportedly obtained an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court against the invasion of land in District 6.
The area has been earmarked for beneficiaries who were forcibly removed during the apartheid era.
Law enforcement officials can now remove people found to be in contravention of the order and any incomplete and unoccupied structures.
We speak to Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements in the City of Cape Town.

Creecy's new deal for SA's wildlife industry

3 May 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Don Pinnock

Cabinet has as endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting and the commercial farming of rhinos.
Environment minister, Barbara Creecy's 'new deal' for wildlife in South Africa has been has been described as a move to reposition the country as a global leader in conservation.
The 580-page report was the result of nearly two years of discussions and research by a 25-member panel assembled by the minister a few years ago to examine these issues and other critical conservation topics

Unseasonal weather

3 May 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

We may be well over a month into autumn, but the weather has been unseasonably hot in Cape Town over the past few days.
To find out what the rain levels for April look like, and when it might get to more 'normal' temperatures for May

#An hour with Jolene Martin

30 April 2021 6:15 PM

Cape Town actress, singer, television presenter, Joylene Martin, will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
She's best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1, as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie, and her role in the Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei.

Music: Wendy Oldfield

30 April 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician 

Our guest today is local pop icon, Wendy Oldfield, who released her 7th studio album, "Salt", today and kicked off a national tour with a new band last night at  Café Roux in Noordhoek.

[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control

Local

Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

Local

Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow

Local

More international aid lands in India as death toll hits record

3 May 2021 7:18 PM

Montana: I did not abuse my position and buy properties for personal benefit

3 May 2021 7:02 PM

Section27 to continue battle to end pit toilet use at Limpopo schools

3 May 2021 6:46 PM

