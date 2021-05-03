Tokai fire concerns

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, says the recent fire on Devil’s Peak has raised huge concerns about SANPARKS management of the Table Mountain National Park.
A particular worry for the organisation is the situation in the section of the park in Tokai which is used by a wide range of Capetonians and is also home to the TMNP head office.
Parkscape says that currently, the slopes of upper Tokai are covered in what it describes as a 'heavy fuel load' as a result of the clearing of predominantly Australian species but also pines from the area.
Guest: Tashreeq Vardien
There is still no clarity over who will be named the new coach for Bafana Bafana to replace Molefi Ntseki.
Over the weekend, the SA Football Association dismissed speculation it had hired Benni McCarthy for the job.
The association has said it would name the new coach by the end of last week, but said on the weekend that the matter would still have to be ratified by its national executive committee.
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: Adriaan Basson
Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has reportedly obtained an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court against the invasion of land in District 6.
The area has been earmarked for beneficiaries who were forcibly removed during the apartheid era.
Law enforcement officials can now remove people found to be in contravention of the order and any incomplete and unoccupied structures.
We speak to Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements in the City of Cape Town.
Guest: Peter Gastrow | Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Peter Gastrow, senior advisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, writing in the Daily Maverick this weekend, said recent events have put the spotlight on a surge in extortion rackets in the city.
This came to head with the arrest of Nazif Modack in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.
Gastrow says the notorious ‘Modack group's’ entry into the nightlife security market in 2018 was a direct challenge to the Lifman group, named after Mark Lifman, a leading underworld figure who is currently out on bail on a charge of murder.
The rivalry between the two groups is unlikely, he says, to end despite Modack's arrest in April.
Guest: Don Pinnock
Cabinet has as endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting and the commercial farming of rhinos.
Environment minister, Barbara Creecy's 'new deal' for wildlife in South Africa has been has been described as a move to reposition the country as a global leader in conservation.
The 580-page report was the result of nearly two years of discussions and research by a 25-member panel assembled by the minister a few years ago to examine these issues and other critical conservation topics
Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
We may be well over a month into autumn, but the weather has been unseasonably hot in Cape Town over the past few days.
To find out what the rain levels for April look like, and when it might get to more 'normal' temperatures for May
Cape Town actress, singer, television presenter, Joylene Martin, will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
She's best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1, as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie, and her role in the Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei.
Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician
Our guest today is local pop icon, Wendy Oldfield, who released her 7th studio album, "Salt", today and kicked off a national tour with a new band last night at Café Roux in Noordhoek.