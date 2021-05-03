Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Sindiwe Magona
Guests
Sindiwe Magona
Guests
Sindiwe Magona
Today at 13:40
Travel - Forest bathing
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evelyn Holtshausen
Today at 13:50
Darkness into Light 2021 Virtual Walk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget Schweizer
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Reducing Screentime
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lara Schoenfeld
Today at 14:50
Music with Solidarity Express
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Chiorboli
Today at 15:10
Nafiz Modack in court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Employee fired for going into work with COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Heres
Today at 16:05
Section27 is again demanding the eradication of pit toilets in South African schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nontsikelelo Mpulo
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates are increasing around the world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Quinsee
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods - The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehic... 4 May 2021 11:21 AM
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We're in a race against time' - Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube. 4 May 2021 10:43 AM
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected - Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind. 4 May 2021 9:56 AM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha - It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak - Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' - Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years - The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? - Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months - The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet - Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' - Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' - The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand - Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide - Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka - "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' - Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix's new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award - The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks - The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It's shocking!' - "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital - The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' - Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman - French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site

Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site

3 May 2021 5:04 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt talks to Jeremy van Wyk on Capetalk's Afternoon Drive and explains that while Tokai falls under the Table Mountain National Park it is a highly utilised recreational area and so in part, forms a microcosm of the greater macrocosm of the park.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Who will be the new Bafana Bafana coach

3 May 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

There is still no clarity over who will be named the new coach for Bafana Bafana to replace Molefi Ntseki.
Over the weekend, the SA Football Association dismissed speculation it had hired Benni McCarthy for the job.

The association has said it would name the new coach by the end of last week, but said on the weekend that the matter would still have to be ratified by its national executive committee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking tech with Jan Vermeulen

3 May 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom Files

3 May 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City protecting District 6 restitution land from unlawful occupation

3 May 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has reportedly obtained an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court against the invasion of land in District 6.
The area has been earmarked for beneficiaries who were forcibly removed during the apartheid era.
Law enforcement officials can now remove people found to be in contravention of the order and any incomplete and unoccupied structures.
We speak to Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements in the City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protection gangs spread from Cape Town to Khayelitsha

3 May 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Peter Gastrow | Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

Peter Gastrow, senior advisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, writing in the Daily Maverick this weekend, said recent events have put the spotlight on a surge in extortion rackets in the city.
This came to head with the arrest of Nazif Modack in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.
Gastrow says the notorious ‘Modack group's’ entry into the nightlife security market in 2018 was a direct challenge to the Lifman group, named after Mark Lifman, a leading underworld figure who is currently out on bail on a charge of murder.
The rivalry between the two groups is unlikely, he says, to end despite Modack's arrest in April.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Creecy's new deal for SA's wildlife industry

3 May 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Don Pinnock

Cabinet has as endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting and the commercial farming of rhinos.
Environment minister, Barbara Creecy's 'new deal' for wildlife in South Africa has been has been described as a move to reposition the country as a global leader in conservation.
The 580-page report was the result of nearly two years of discussions and research by a 25-member panel assembled by the minister a few years ago to examine these issues and other critical conservation topics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unseasonal weather

3 May 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

We may be well over a month into autumn, but the weather has been unseasonably hot in Cape Town over the past few days.
To find out what the rain levels for April look like, and when it might get to more 'normal' temperatures for May

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#An hour with Jolene Martin

30 April 2021 6:15 PM

Cape Town actress, singer, television presenter, Joylene Martin, will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
She's best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1, as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie, and her role in the Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music: Wendy Oldfield

30 April 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician 

Our guest today is local pop icon, Wendy Oldfield, who released her 7th studio album, "Salt", today and kicked off a national tour with a new band last night at  Café Roux in Noordhoek.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha

Politics

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

World Opinion

Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'

Local Opinion

