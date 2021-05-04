Employee fired for going into work with COVID-19

Guest: Kim Heres



The Labour Court recently found that Eskort had acted fairly in its dismissal of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, but who still came into work and, worse, failed to adhere to social distancing requirements, thereby putting other staff at risk. The former employee challenged the dismissal at the CCMA, which found his behaviour irresponsible, but which said Eskort should have rather issued a final warning. However, the matter thereafter went to the Labour Court where the dismissal was reinstated and found to be fair. The Judge, though, did criticise the company for not fully implementing its own COVID rules.