ANC TAKE 2: Calls for Magashule's immediate dismissal

Best of CapeTalk
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19' The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive... 4 May 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
View all Business
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
ANC TAKE 2: Calls for Magashule's immediate dismissal

ANC TAKE 2: Calls for Magashule's immediate dismissal

4 May 2021 5:39 PM

Guest: Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Suspending flights from India won't prevent spread of variant to SA.

4 May 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Laura López González

India's young fight the pandemic with apps and oxygen Puren said there were many considerations experts had to weigh before taking any drastic steps in South Africa.
 
“I’m sure they will make an announcement soon as to whether a restriction to stop flights from India, it’s not going to be a straightforward thing.”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public sector wage talks

4 May 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Martin Jansen | Director at Workers World Media Productions

Organised labour: Govt attempting to sneak in policy matters into negotiations
According to council rules, the talks should last at least 42 days before either party declares a dispute; that period ends on Tuesday. Last week, union leaders said they were planning to declare a dispute but Eyewitness News has been told this has not been done yet. The declaration would give way to other processes, which could lead to a strike. 
The negotiations deadlocked after labour rejected government’s offer of a 0% wage increase. Public servants are demanding a 7% wage hike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dumping ground for dead bodies: Mitchells plain

4 May 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employee fired for going into work with COVID-19

4 May 2021 3:47 PM

Guest: Kim Heres

The Labour Court recently found that Eskort had acted fairly in its dismissal of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, but who still came into work and, worse, failed to adhere to social distancing requirements, thereby putting other staff at risk. The former employee challenged the dismissal at the CCMA, which found his behaviour irresponsible, but which said Eskort should have rather issued a final warning. However, the matter thereafter went to the Labour Court where the dismissal was reinstated and found to be fair. The Judge, though, did criticise the company for not fully implementing its own COVID rules. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC top 6 backs Ramaphosa's call for Magashule to immediately step aside: report

4 May 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who will be the new Bafana Bafana coach

3 May 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

There is still no clarity over who will be named the new coach for Bafana Bafana to replace Molefi Ntseki.
Over the weekend, the SA Football Association dismissed speculation it had hired Benni McCarthy for the job.

The association has said it would name the new coach by the end of last week, but said on the weekend that the matter would still have to be ratified by its national executive committee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking tech with Jan Vermeulen

3 May 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom Files

3 May 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site

3 May 2021 5:04 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt talks to Jeremy van Wyk on Capetalk's Afternoon Drive and explains that while Tokai falls under the Table Mountain National Park it is a highly utilised recreational area and so in part, forms a microcosm of the greater macrocosm of the park.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro accident

4 May 2021 7:20 PM

How will Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce impact their charity?

4 May 2021 7:16 PM

Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

4 May 2021 6:02 PM

