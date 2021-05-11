UCT Fossil Fuel Divestment protest

Today at 16:05 What will a Covid-19 patent waiver mean for South Africa? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jonathan Berger - Lawyer at Aids Law Project

125 125

Today at 16:20 Is Chief Justice Mogeong Mogeong taking Early Retirement? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:55 SASCOC's readiness for the Olympics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Patience Shikwambana

125 125

Today at 17:05 Nelson Mandela Funeral Coruption Trial. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:20 Twins Joined by the head, separated in land mark operation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Tony Figaji - head of Neurosurgery at Red Cross

125 125

Today at 17:35 Rapid Fire: Bargain Books R1500 Voucher Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125