Second phase of the vaccine rollout going well according to the Western Cape Premiere

Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Department of Tourism Budget Vote
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 05:10
Mangaung Shutdown looks to continued as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Today at 05:46
Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Workplace relationship? Know the boundaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gillian Lumb - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment
Today at 06:40
Why is Bitcoin bad for the environment?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha extortion massacre exposes Cape's grim criminal underbelly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr James Grant - Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Which regions can expect to be worse-hit by third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
Milk prices are getting udderly ridiculous
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Wellbeloved - National chairman at Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Blue dot taxi to town? New CT project plans to improve public transport
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
Vax panic. Is it mad max out there?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 10:15
Why we need to decentralise vaccine roll-out now
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 10:33
Tourism and Vaccination holidays
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:05
The NPA's Missing person's unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Madeleine Fullard - Head Of Missing Person Task Team at Npa
Latest Local
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue. 17 May 2021 7:48 PM
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney. 17 May 2021 6:28 PM
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. 17 May 2021 5:11 PM
View all Local
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial? Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution. 17 May 2021 1:30 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 17 May 2021 7:08 PM
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. 17 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all Business
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
View all Sport
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Second phase of the vaccine rollout going well according to the Western Cape Premiere

Second phase of the vaccine rollout going well according to the Western Cape Premiere

17 May 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Western Cape Premier 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organized crime

17 May 2021 6:51 PM

Guest: Roy Mnisi | Executive Director of Master Builders South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will the vaccine rollout work for public and private Sector In South Africa?

17 May 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest Darkoh | Co-founder of BroadReach member of the World Economic Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 1 of vaccine rollout in Gauteng

17 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: EWN reporter Veronica Makhoali

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on the weekend's deadly Khayelitsha shooting

17 May 2021 6:15 PM

Guest: Lizell Persens | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the complex Karpower energy ship deal

17 May 2021 5:58 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma's trial date postponed to 26 May

17 May 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | Legal Journalist at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Noseweek set to close down

17 May 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Martin Welz | Editor at Noseweek 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's only water sommelier

17 May 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Candice Jansen | Water Sommelier

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update on the Western Cape's vaccine rollout

17 May 2021 3:25 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Local

Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine

Entertainment Local

Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Macron cancels debt to help 'inspirational' Sudan

17 May 2021 8:59 PM

Biden announces extra 20m US vaccine doses for other countries

17 May 2021 8:45 PM

US blocks third draft UN statement on Mideast violence: diplomats

17 May 2021 8:29 PM

