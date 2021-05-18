Boeta Cassiem's last walk through Newlands Stadium

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza today with airstrikes while Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire after an overnight lull. This continuing conflict comes amid calls by the United States and other world leaders for an end to the conflict.

But Israel says it will not back down now but continue with its offensive to destroy the capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Medical officials in Gaza say 213 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes including 61 children, while Israeli authorities say, 10 people, of which 2 were children, have died in Israel.

We speak to London-based Palestinian political analyst, Yousef Al-Helou, who is head of GazaTV News.

