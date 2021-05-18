Update on situation in Gaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Update on situation in Gaza

Update on situation in Gaza

18 May 2021 5:34 PM

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza today with airstrikes while Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire after an overnight lull. This continuing conflict comes amid calls by the United States and other world leaders for an end to the conflict.
But Israel says it will not back down now but continue with its offensive to destroy the capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem. 
Medical officials in Gaza say 213 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes including 61 children, while Israeli authorities say, 10 people, of which 2 were children, have died in Israel.
We speak to London-based Palestinian political analyst, Yousef Al-Helou, who is head of GazaTV News.


Study: Birds outnumber humans

18 May 2021 6:09 PM

A study by scientists in Australia suggests that there are about 50 billion individual birds in the world, 6 times as many as there are humans. However, it also found that there are relatively few common bird species, but a large number of rare ones.
Four types of birds belong to what the researchers called “the billion club”, with estimated populations greater than 1 billion, the house sparrow, the European starling, the ring-billed gull, and the barn swallow.
To find out what the situation is here in Southern Africa, we speak to Mark Anderson, the CEO of Birdlife SA.

Boeta Cassiem's last walk through Newlands Stadium

18 May 2021 5:18 PM

Mogamat Cassiem, known affectionately by the public as Boeta Cassiem, has been selling ice creams at sports venues like Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town for more than 55 years. Last year, fans and strangers came to his rescue when he had to have a cataract operation.  Lockdown meant no live sport and therefore no way for him to supplement his old age grant.

Western Cape's Blue dot taxis

18 May 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Recardo Collins | Western Cape Director: Land Transport Contract.

Update on the Khayelitsha mass killings

18 May 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Ndithini Tyhido | Chairperson of Khayelitsha Development Forum

Vaccines and old age homes

18 May 2021 3:43 PM

Guest: Annemarie Bezuidenhout | Spokesperson for Badisa, an NPO that provides social services to people in need including old age homes.

Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organized crime

17 May 2021 6:51 PM

Guest: Roy Mnisi | Executive Director of Master Builders South Africa

How will the vaccine rollout work for public and private Sector In South Africa?

17 May 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest Darkoh | Co-founder of BroadReach member of the World Economic Forum

Day 1 of vaccine rollout in Gauteng

17 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: EWN reporter Veronica Makhoali

[UPDATE] Eskom cuts back on load shedding for Tuesday - Stage 1 to start at 5pm

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Summit urges lifting patents for Africa COVID-19 vaccines: Macron

18 May 2021 9:06 PM

EU top diplomat urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire

18 May 2021 7:21 PM

IEC goes high tech to address voter fraud

18 May 2021 6:58 PM

