Update on situation in Gaza

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza today with airstrikes while Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire after an overnight lull. This continuing conflict comes amid calls by the United States and other world leaders for an end to the conflict.
But Israel says it will not back down now but continue with its offensive to destroy the capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem.
Medical officials in Gaza say 213 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes including 61 children, while Israeli authorities say, 10 people, of which 2 were children, have died in Israel.
We speak to London-based Palestinian political analyst, Yousef Al-Helou, who is head of GazaTV News.
A study by scientists in Australia suggests that there are about 50 billion individual birds in the world, 6 times as many as there are humans. However, it also found that there are relatively few common bird species, but a large number of rare ones.
Four types of birds belong to what the researchers called “the billion club”, with estimated populations greater than 1 billion, the house sparrow, the European starling, the ring-billed gull, and the barn swallow.
To find out what the situation is here in Southern Africa, we speak to Mark Anderson, the CEO of Birdlife SA.
Mogamat Cassiem, known affectionately by the public as Boeta Cassiem, has been selling ice creams at sports venues like Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town for more than 55 years. Last year, fans and strangers came to his rescue when he had to have a cataract operation. Lockdown meant no live sport and therefore no way for him to supplement his old age grant.
