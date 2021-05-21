Palestine-Israel Truce

A study published today in the prestigious international medical journal, The Lancet, says it appears that Africa has a higher death rate among critically ill Covid-19 patients than any other region of the world.



Based on data from the cases of over 3,000 adults admitted to 64 hospitals in 10 countries between May and December 2020, it suggests that this high mortality may be partly explained by a shortage of critical care resources and the underuse of those that are available.

Estimates suggest that the provision of dialysis is 7 times less, and the provision of a machine to oxygenate blood is 14 times lower than required to adequately treat the patients in this study.

The authors say the findings have important implications for managing severely ill patients in resource-limited settings where a shortage of functioning equipment and specialised staff must be taken into consideration.

To find out more, we're joined by one of the lead authors, Professor Bruce Biccard, who is a professor in the department of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT.

