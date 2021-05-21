WC calls for remote working visa to boost tourism

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
WC calls for remote working visa to boost tourism

WC calls for remote working visa to boost tourism

21 May 2021 5:21 PM

The Western Cape government, in a bid to boost the country's ailing tourism sector, has called for the introduction of a removed working visa that will allow international tourists to stay here longer.
As many more people are working remotely because of Covid-19, it believes the move will make working vacations possible with their spending benefitting the local tourism trade.
To find out more, we speak to  Tim Harris who is the CEO of Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.


Music: GoodLuck's latest album

21 May 2021 6:16 PM

To end off, we're speak to Juliet or Jules Harding of the band, GoodLuck, which released its first acoustic album, "Up Close", last month.
Earlier this week it was nominated for a SAMA for 'Best Engineered Album of the Year'. 'Together like Rum & Cola' was one of the first singles off the album.

Prince Harry's new comments + William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

21 May 2021 5:46 PM

We speak to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about British princes William and Harry who have hit out at the BBC  and journalist Martin Bashir about the 'deceitful' way he obtained an interview with their late mother, Princess Diana.

Zondo Commission update

21 May 2021 5:38 PM

It's day 400 of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in Johannesburg. To find out what happened today, we speak to EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.
  

An Hour with Francois van Coke

21 May 2021 5:24 PM

We speak to musician Francois Van Coke who will be sharing his favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
He rose to fame as the frontman of the rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel. 
In April 2015, he launched his self-titled debut solo album and kicked his solo career into gear with the release of – Toe Vind Ek Jou featuring Karen Zoid.

Ban on school sport

21 May 2021 4:58 PM

On Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education announced that all contact sports at schools were to be suspended with immediate effect.
 It went on to say that non-contact sports training could continue provided that all social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures were observed and that there was no physical contact between participants.
 The department says the move was necessary because it appeared that, despite following safety protocols, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of the virus.
We speak to the Western Cape MEC for Basic Education, Debbie Schafer.

Palestine-Israel Truce

21 May 2021 4:43 PM

A truce between Israel and Hamas which came into effect in the early hours of this morning after what has been the worst violence in years appears to be holding.
The Egyptian negotiated ceasefire came after 11  days of clashes which saw Israel bombard Gaza and Palestinian militant rocket attacks on Israel.
In Gaza, the death toll rose last night to 243, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 wounded and critical infrastructure damaged as well as thousands of homes.
The military in Israel says a soldier has been killed as well as 12 civilians, including several children, while hundreds of people have been treated for injuries.

First data suggest Africa has higher death rate among critically ill COVID-19 patients than any other world regions

21 May 2021 4:06 PM

A study published today in the prestigious international medical journal, The Lancet, says it appears that Africa has a higher death rate among critically ill Covid-19 patients than any other region of the world.

Based on data from the cases of over 3,000 adults admitted to 64 hospitals in 10 countries between May and December 2020,  it suggests that this high mortality may be partly explained by a shortage of critical care resources and the underuse of those that are available.
Estimates suggest that the provision of dialysis is 7 times less, and the provision of a machine to oxygenate blood is 14 times lower than required to adequately treat the patients in this study.
The authors say the findings have important implications for managing severely ill patients in resource-limited settings where a shortage of functioning equipment and specialised staff must be taken into consideration.
To find out more, we're joined by one of the lead authors, Professor Bruce Biccard,  who is a professor in the department of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT.

Amnesty International: Millions face hunger in Madagascar due to famine

21 May 2021 3:55 PM

In a report published today, human rights organisation, Amnesty International, says an urgent humanitarian intervention is needed in Madagascar as millions face hunger due to a devastating famine in the south of the country.
The situation reportedly became critical in September last year at the start of the so-called 'lean season' during what is the worst drought the country has experienced in 40 years.  It says donors, foreign governments and regional leaders must ramp up aid efforts to avert a potential human rights crisis.
We speak to Amnesty's  Madagascar Programme Advisor, Tamara Léger.

World Tea Day

21 May 2021 3:45 PM

Today is International Tea Day, a celebration of what is believed to be one of the world's oldest beverages and the second most popular after water.
It's apparently held in the month of May because it is springtime in Darjeeling and Nepal which are known for some of the finest teas in the world. 
To find out more about the many different types of tea, we speak to Mingwei Tsai, the owner of Nigiro Tea Merchants and Nigiro Teacafe in Gabriel Road, Plumstead (previously O'Ways in Claremont). 

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

Local

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

