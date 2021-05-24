Team Qhubeka Assos' third stage win in Giro d'Italia

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
David Morobe - Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
David Morobe - Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
Today at 05:10
Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Trudi Hartzenburg - Executive Director at tralac
Trudi Hartzenburg - Executive Director at tralac
Today at 05:46
Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Martin Bekker - Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
Dr Martin Bekker - Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Local writer is giving away R10000 to help make his dream come true
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jeremy Forsyth - Author
Jeremy Forsyth - Author
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr John Ashmore - Founder at AfroStory
Dr John Ashmore - Founder at AfroStory
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Africa Day: The Pan-African Parliament is in session
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jeffrey Onganga - Media and Communications head for Pan-African Parliament
Jeffrey Onganga - Media and Communications head for Pan-African Parliament
Today at 07:20
Africa Day: Challenges the continent faces
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Should we ban sugary drinks at school tuckshops?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Agnes Ersze - Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at University Of The Witswatersrand
Agnes Ersze - Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at University Of The Witswatersrand
Today at 09:20
Cape Town's elderly Covid-scepticism problem
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
RAK: Ikhaya Loxola, Dischem Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Sherry Saltzman
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 10:33
Takealot 10th birthday competition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Julie-Anne Walsh
Julie-Anne Walsh
Today at 11:05
JAIL take - Usethubeni & Chonna
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
