IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Morobe - Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
Today at 05:10
Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Trudi Hartzenburg - Executive Director at tralac
Today at 05:46
Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Martin Bekker - Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Local writer is giving away R10000 to help make his dream come true
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Forsyth - Author
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr John Ashmore - Founder at AfroStory
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Africa Day: The Pan-African Parliament is in session
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeffrey Onganga - Media and Communications head for Pan-African Parliament
Today at 07:20
Africa Day: Challenges the continent faces
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Should we ban sugary drinks at school tuckshops?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Agnes Ersze - Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at University Of The Witswatersrand
Today at 09:20
Cape Town's elderly Covid-scepticism problem
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
RAK: Ikhaya Loxola, Dischem Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 10:33
Takealot 10th birthday competition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julie-Anne Walsh
Today at 11:05
JAIL take - Usethubeni & Chonna
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19. 24 May 2021 3:34 PM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March. 24 May 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
View all Politics
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency

IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency

24 May 2021 5:38 PM

There has been a backlash in Japan and more calls for the Olympics to be cancelled after the International Olympic Committee’s insistence that “sacrifices” must be made to ensure the Games go ahead in Tokyo.
IOC vice-president, John Coates, drew criticism after saying the event would proceed even if the host city was still under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. 
We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

John Maytham's opening remarks back on air after three weeks

24 May 2021 6:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine: Bottle of 1821 Grand Constance sells for R420,000 on auction

24 May 2021 6:15 PM

A Grand Constance wine from 1821, thought to be one of one only 12 bottles still to exist, reached a record-breaking R420 000 at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction over the weekend.
It was bought by a UK-based client.
Not much is known about this particular bottle's history over the past 200 years, although we do know that it was one of three bought by Distell at a sale in London in the early 1980s.
The hand-blown black glass bottles were recorked in 2019 by sommelier Jean-Vincent Ridon when experts were able to confirm that the wine still appeared to be in pristine condition. 
We speak to wine journalist, Joanne Gibson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Palestine-Israel truce

24 May 2021 5:35 PM

United States president Joe Biden is sending an envoy to the Middle East to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders following a ceasefire that came into effect in the early hours of Friday morning. It brought to an end 11 days of hostilities, which saw Hamas militants fire 4,000 rockets towards Israel and the Israeli military strike 1,500 targets in Gaza.
 At least 243 people, including more than 100 women and children, were killed in Gaza, while in Israel, 12 people, including two children, died.
The US administration hopes the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken's visit will lay the groundwork for the resumption of the long-stalled peace process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Team Qhubeka Assos' third stage win in Giro d'Italia

24 May 2021 5:30 PM

South African cycling team, Qhubeka Assos, raced to its third stage victory in the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday. Belgian rider, Victor Campenaerts finished ahead of his Dutch breakaway companion Oscar Riesebeek of Alpecin-Fenix on the 147km stage which crossed over into neighbouring Slovenia.
It was good news for the team after the uncertainty of ending last year's season with no sponsor for 2021. Team Qhubeka ASSOS races for something bigger than wins. It supports a charity of the same name which helps
people in Africa to move forward with bicycles. We speak to Cycle Lab's Andrew McLean.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Academic says Mantashe wrong to push for energy based on oil and gas

24 May 2021 4:40 PM

Professor of Sustainable Development, Mark Swilling, writing in the Daily Maverick says our Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has got it all wrong.
During his budget vote speech to Parliament, Mantashe said South Africa was going to “be a major player in gas and oil”.
Swilling says he made the statement on the day that the International Energy Agency brought out a report on how to achieve the global consensus target of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The agency said this could be achieved by ensuring that no more fossil fuel infrastructures get built. Swilling is Stellenbosch University's Centre for Sustainability Transitions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance weekend virtual rally and local government elections

24 May 2021 4:31 PM

At a virtual rally on the weekend, the Democratic Alliance said the party was ready to take on the ANC in the local government elections due to talk place in October.
 
Its leader, John Steenhuisen told the “Time For Change” gathering that the DA had started its preparations and was ready to sell its message to South Africans.
This despite the fact that the DA has lost several senior members over the past few years and continued its downward trajectory during the recent by-elections, where it shed more voters to the FF Plus and the Patriotic Alliance.

We speak to Daniel Silke, director of the Political Futures Consultancy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DoH’s R150m Digital Vibes scandal

24 May 2021 4:24 PM

Two close associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other third parties are allegedly at the centre of a questionable communications deal from the department of health.
 Digital Vibes is an obscure firm controlled by his former personal spokesperson, Tahera Mather, and Naadhira Mitha, his former personal assistant.
It received an R150 million for services linked to the department's National Health Insurance programme and government’s fight against Covid-19.
In February, the Special Investigating Unit confirmed that it was investigating Mather and Mitha on allegations of benefiting from Covid-19 contracts issued by the department. 
We speak to Pieter-Louis Myburgh who writes about the scandal in today's Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BOOK: Do Not Disturb

24 May 2021 4:05 PM

We speak to British journalist and author, Michela Wrong, about her new book "Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad".

It focuses on the assassination of Rwandan defector, Patrick Karegeya, in a hotel room in South Africa in 2014, for which the Rwandan government denied responsibility.
The killers left a "do not disturb" sign on the door. 
She says Karegeya was one of a number of people who fell out with the Rwandan government and met unnatural deaths.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gun ownership for self-defence not allowed under proposed new law

24 May 2021 3:37 PM

Under a newly revived proposed law, South Africans will not be allowed to own guns for self-defence purposes.
The draft Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021 was released on Friday and proposes tighter controls and management of firearms, and the establishment of a national firearms register.
It aims to reduce the number of guns own privately in the hope that this will result in a reduction in levels of violent crime.
Hunters applying for firearm licences will have to prove that they are engaged in the activity.
We speak to Dr. Simon Howell, a senior researcher at UCT's Centre of Criminology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD

Lifestyle

Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet

Local

'Northern Cape never exited the Covid-19 second wave'

EWN Highlights

Pressure mounts on Belarus over forced landing to arrest dissident

24 May 2021 8:46 PM

Citing COVID-19 risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan

24 May 2021 8:40 PM

BBC announces internal probe into Diana interview fiasco

24 May 2021 7:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA