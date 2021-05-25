Road Freight Association throws its weight behind proposed tightening of requirements for professional driving permits

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination If you, are someone you know, has registered on the EVDS portal, call this number and make sure they are registered. 25 May 2021 4:07 PM
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the ja... 25 May 2021 2:24 PM
View all Local
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Road Freight Association throws its weight behind proposed tightening of requirements for professional driving permits

Road Freight Association throws its weight behind proposed tightening of requirements for professional driving permits

25 May 2021 4:18 PM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

The Road Freight Association has thrown its weight behind a proposed tightening of restrictions on who can obtain a professional driving permit need to drive public transport and heavy-duty vehicles.
The proposed new rules would effectively mean that only someone with a valid South African drivers licence could obtain the permit.
In practice, this would mean that foreign truck drivers would no longer be able drive South African registered trucks in the country.
 The RFA, which represents employers in the road and freight logistics sector, say it could reduce the risk of violent attacks against truck drivers.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Criminal charges to be laid against Dudu Myeni for failure to appear at Zondo Commission

25 May 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says a criminal charge must be laid against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni for her failure to comply with a summons to appear before it today.
But her lawyer, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, says she had requested a postponement as she had a family commitment and was unable to appear.
EWN Nthakoan Ngatane has been following the story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gene therapy partially restores blind man's sight

25 May 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Dr Daemon McClunan

A team of scientist have partially restored a blind man's sight using a high-tech treatment called optogenetics, which involves genetically altering nerve cells so they respond to light.
 
French firm GenSight Biologics has published results showing that the first recipient of its treatment can now recognise different objects in lab tests.
Optogenetics has become a widely used lab tool, because it allows precision control over brain cells by altering them so they fire in response to light. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Need for further lockdown

25 May 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

The National Coronavirus Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to discuss stricter restrictions when it meets today, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Some provinces, including the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have already entered a third wave of infections.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee or MAC has reportedly recommended a move to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown which would include further controls for large social gatherings, as well as a longer evening curfew.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internet Explorer to disappear

25 May 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Microsoft has announced that it is finally pulling the plug on its 25-year-old web browser, Internet Explorer, as of mid-June next year.
 
Although it once dominated the internet, it has many problems including speed, reliability, performance, and security issues.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johann Rupert's loans money to SA restaurants

25 May 2021 4:51 PM

Guest:  Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

A Covid-19 fund formed to distribute R1 billion donated by the Rupert family and Remgro to assist small businesses has announced a partnership with the Fedhasa, which represents the hospitality industry in Southern Africa, to preserve jobs in the sector.

The Sukuma Fund will loan R100 million to qualifying restaurants to provide rental relief and boost working capital when required.
To qualify, an eatery must be independent and formally registered and provide evidence of several factors including future viability.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johann Rupert loans R100 million help restaurants save jobs

25 May 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccination performance so far

25 May 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up

Writing in the Daily Maverick today, GroundUp editor, Nathan Geffen, and his co-author, Marcus Low, say that when taking into account the Sisonke study and several other clinical trials, somewhere in the region of 700,000 people have now been vaccinated in South Africa.
But they say that the country has to scale up quickly and that the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System represents a significant bottleneck in the administration of vaccinations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Soap War

25 May 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Kate Wilson

In the latest episode of what has become known as 'the soap war', the advertising regulator has ruled that Protex still can't be advertised as a soap that can 'naturally protect against germs' because of its flaxseed oil ingredient.
In February, the regulator gave Colgate-Palmolive, the company that makes Protex, 3 months to amend its packaging so that it did not make the claim.
The case was brought against it by competitor Reckitt Benckiser, which manufactures soap products under the Dettol brand.
We speak to Kate Wilson, a chemical engineer who works in product development at Rain Natural Skincare, which makes soaps and natural body products.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Need for further lockdown

25 May 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne

The National Coronavirus Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to discuss stricter restrictions when it meets today, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
 Some provinces, including the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have already entered a third wave of infections.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee or MAC has reportedly recommended a move to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown which would include further controls for large social gatherings, as well as a longer evening curfew.
We speak to professor Ian Sanne, a member of MAC and a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Witwatersrand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing, backs sanctions

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA