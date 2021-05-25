Internet Explorer to disappear

Guest: Kate Wilson



In the latest episode of what has become known as 'the soap war', the advertising regulator has ruled that Protex still can't be advertised as a soap that can 'naturally protect against germs' because of its flaxseed oil ingredient.

In February, the regulator gave Colgate-Palmolive, the company that makes Protex, 3 months to amend its packaging so that it did not make the claim.

The case was brought against it by competitor Reckitt Benckiser, which manufactures soap products under the Dettol brand.

We speak to Kate Wilson, a chemical engineer who works in product development at Rain Natural Skincare, which makes soaps and natural body products.

arrow_forward