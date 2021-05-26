UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic

Guest: Gavin Grey



British prime minister, Boris Johnson's former top advisor, Dominic Cummings has been questioned by MPs in parliament today on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the UK had failed to "hear the alarm bells" when the virus hit other countries early last year. Cummings is being questioned at a joint meeting of Parliament's health and science committees as part of their inquiry into "lessons learnt" on the government's response to the pandemic.. He left his role in Downing Street last November following an internal power struggle, and has been increasingly outspoken in his criticism of the handling of the health situation.