UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic

Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm After it warned about a high chance of load shedding earlier on Wednesday, Eskom has announced that Stage 1 will be implemented fr... 26 May 2021 5:03 PM
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster' Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online. 26 May 2021 3:12 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers' An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in. 26 May 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic

UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic

26 May 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

British prime minister, Boris Johnson's former top advisor, Dominic Cummings has been questioned by MPs in parliament today on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the UK had failed to "hear the alarm bells" when the virus hit other countries early last year. Cummings is being questioned at a joint meeting of Parliament's health and science committees as part of their inquiry into "lessons learnt" on the government's response to the pandemic.. He left his role in Downing Street last November following an internal power struggle, and has been increasingly outspoken in his criticism of the handling of the health situation.


Zuma pleads not guilty to all charges in corruption trial

26 May 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan



Former president, Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, at his appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.They relate to the an arms deal corruption scandal in the late 1990s in which he is accused of having improperly benefitted.
Both Zuma and the French arms company, Thales, face a raft of criminal charges stemming from the deal.  Thales also pleaded not guilty to all charges against it.
Zuma's lawyer read a statement in which the former president called for prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself, saying he has acted in a manner that lacks independence and impartiality.
  

Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting

26 May 2021 5:05 PM

Guest:Ellen-Anne Finnemore

In 2017, an employee at Capitec Bank started the Hooked on Helping initiative in which employees and other volunteers give them time and skill to make crocheted blankets for vulnerable people. It started out just as part of the 67 Blankets project for Mandela Day which has now distributed more than 67,000 handmade blankets to communities in need in South Africa alone.  Over the past years the Hooked on Helping team have also provided hundreds of beautiful, hand-made blankets and scarves to people.

Why Western Cape has low vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces

26 May 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem

We speak to the Western Cape Department of Health's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, about the lower Covid-19 vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces.

EVDS system

26 May 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Public health consultant with the Department of Health

Anecdotal evidence from listeners suggests there have been many issues and teething problems with the the department of health's vaccination registration system.
Yesterday, it dismissed claims that professional services firm Deloitte had been brought on board to fix software problems on its EVDS or electronic vaccine data system.
We speak to Dr Nicholas Crisp, the department's director general for National Health Insurance.

Transport Budget low on detail and implementation

26 May 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Automobile Association says transport minister, Fikile Mbalula's plans to improve road safety and road infrastructure announced in his 2021/2022 budget speech are short on details and implementation. And, it says, many workable solutions which will have an immediate impact on road safety were not addressed. The AA says targets to reduce road deaths in South Africa by 25% by 2024 will not be met within the current framework. 
It says increasing the working hours of traffic law enforcers, and introducing the wearing of body cameras, will alone not solve the country’s road safety crisis.

Criminal charges to be laid against Dudu Myeni for failure to appear at Zondo Commission

25 May 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says a criminal charge must be laid against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni for her failure to comply with a summons to appear before it today.
But her lawyer, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, says she had requested a postponement as she had a family commitment and was unable to appear.
EWN Nthakoan Ngatane has been following the story.

Gene therapy partially restores blind man's sight

25 May 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Dr Daemon McClunan

A team of scientist have partially restored a blind man's sight using a high-tech treatment called optogenetics, which involves genetically altering nerve cells so they respond to light.
 
French firm GenSight Biologics has published results showing that the first recipient of its treatment can now recognise different objects in lab tests.
Optogenetics has become a widely used lab tool, because it allows precision control over brain cells by altering them so they fire in response to light. 

Need for further lockdown

25 May 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

The National Coronavirus Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to discuss stricter restrictions when it meets today, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Some provinces, including the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have already entered a third wave of infections.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee or MAC has reportedly recommended a move to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown which would include further controls for large social gatherings, as well as a longer evening curfew.

Internet Explorer to disappear

25 May 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Microsoft has announced that it is finally pulling the plug on its 25-year-old web browser, Internet Explorer, as of mid-June next year.
 
Although it once dominated the internet, it has many problems including speed, reliability, performance, and security issues.

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mali president and PM resign after arrest by military junta

26 May 2021 5:43 PM

After warning, Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding from 5pm today

26 May 2021 4:41 PM

Individuals implicated in Digital Vibes scandal not my personal friends - Mkhize

26 May 2021 4:07 PM

