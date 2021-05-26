Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting

Guest: Karyn Maughan







Former president, Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, at his appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.They relate to the an arms deal corruption scandal in the late 1990s in which he is accused of having improperly benefitted.

Both Zuma and the French arms company, Thales, face a raft of criminal charges stemming from the deal. Thales also pleaded not guilty to all charges against it.

Zuma's lawyer read a statement in which the former president called for prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself, saying he has acted in a manner that lacks independence and impartiality.



arrow_forward