Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting

Guest:Ellen-Anne Finnemore
In 2017, an employee at Capitec Bank started the Hooked on Helping initiative in which employees and other volunteers give them time and skill to make crocheted blankets for vulnerable people. It started out just as part of the 67 Blankets project for Mandela Day which has now distributed more than 67,000 handmade blankets to communities in need in South Africa alone. Over the past years the Hooked on Helping team have also provided hundreds of beautiful, hand-made blankets and scarves to people.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
Former president, Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, at his appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.They relate to the an arms deal corruption scandal in the late 1990s in which he is accused of having improperly benefitted.
Both Zuma and the French arms company, Thales, face a raft of criminal charges stemming from the deal. Thales also pleaded not guilty to all charges against it.
Zuma's lawyer read a statement in which the former president called for prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself, saying he has acted in a manner that lacks independence and impartiality.
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem
We speak to the Western Cape Department of Health's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, about the lower Covid-19 vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces.
Guest: Gavin Grey
British prime minister, Boris Johnson's former top advisor, Dominic Cummings has been questioned by MPs in parliament today on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the UK had failed to "hear the alarm bells" when the virus hit other countries early last year. Cummings is being questioned at a joint meeting of Parliament's health and science committees as part of their inquiry into "lessons learnt" on the government's response to the pandemic.. He left his role in Downing Street last November following an internal power struggle, and has been increasingly outspoken in his criticism of the handling of the health situation.
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Public health consultant with the Department of Health
Anecdotal evidence from listeners suggests there have been many issues and teething problems with the the department of health's vaccination registration system.
Yesterday, it dismissed claims that professional services firm Deloitte had been brought on board to fix software problems on its EVDS or electronic vaccine data system.
We speak to Dr Nicholas Crisp, the department's director general for National Health Insurance.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Automobile Association says transport minister, Fikile Mbalula's plans to improve road safety and road infrastructure announced in his 2021/2022 budget speech are short on details and implementation. And, it says, many workable solutions which will have an immediate impact on road safety were not addressed. The AA says targets to reduce road deaths in South Africa by 25% by 2024 will not be met within the current framework.
It says increasing the working hours of traffic law enforcers, and introducing the wearing of body cameras, will alone not solve the country’s road safety crisis.
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says a criminal charge must be laid against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni for her failure to comply with a summons to appear before it today.
But her lawyer, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, says she had requested a postponement as she had a family commitment and was unable to appear.
EWN Nthakoan Ngatane has been following the story.
Guest: Dr Daemon McClunan
A team of scientist have partially restored a blind man's sight using a high-tech treatment called optogenetics, which involves genetically altering nerve cells so they respond to light.
French firm GenSight Biologics has published results showing that the first recipient of its treatment can now recognise different objects in lab tests.
Optogenetics has become a widely used lab tool, because it allows precision control over brain cells by altering them so they fire in response to light.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
The National Coronavirus Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to discuss stricter restrictions when it meets today, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Some provinces, including the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have already entered a third wave of infections.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee or MAC has reportedly recommended a move to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown which would include further controls for large social gatherings, as well as a longer evening curfew.
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Microsoft has announced that it is finally pulling the plug on its 25-year-old web browser, Internet Explorer, as of mid-June next year.
Although it once dominated the internet, it has many problems including speed, reliability, performance, and security issues.