Book: Bloody Sunday

Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Book: Bloody Sunday

Book: Bloody Sunday

26 May 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Mignonne Breier


Zuma pleads not guilty to all charges in corruption trial

26 May 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan



Former president, Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, at his appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.They relate to the an arms deal corruption scandal in the late 1990s in which he is accused of having improperly benefitted.
Both Zuma and the French arms company, Thales, face a raft of criminal charges stemming from the deal.  Thales also pleaded not guilty to all charges against it.
Zuma's lawyer read a statement in which the former president called for prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself, saying he has acted in a manner that lacks independence and impartiality.
  

Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting

26 May 2021 5:05 PM

Guest:Ellen-Anne Finnemore

In 2017, an employee at Capitec Bank started the Hooked on Helping initiative in which employees and other volunteers give them time and skill to make crocheted blankets for vulnerable people. It started out just as part of the 67 Blankets project for Mandela Day which has now distributed more than 67,000 handmade blankets to communities in need in South Africa alone.  Over the past years the Hooked on Helping team have also provided hundreds of beautiful, hand-made blankets and scarves to people.

Why Western Cape has low vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces

26 May 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem

We speak to the Western Cape Department of Health's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, about the lower Covid-19 vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces.

UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic

26 May 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

British prime minister, Boris Johnson's former top advisor, Dominic Cummings has been questioned by MPs in parliament today on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the UK had failed to "hear the alarm bells" when the virus hit other countries early last year. Cummings is being questioned at a joint meeting of Parliament's health and science committees as part of their inquiry into "lessons learnt" on the government's response to the pandemic.. He left his role in Downing Street last November following an internal power struggle, and has been increasingly outspoken in his criticism of the handling of the health situation.

EVDS system

26 May 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Public health consultant with the Department of Health

Anecdotal evidence from listeners suggests there have been many issues and teething problems with the the department of health's vaccination registration system.
Yesterday, it dismissed claims that professional services firm Deloitte had been brought on board to fix software problems on its EVDS or electronic vaccine data system.
We speak to Dr Nicholas Crisp, the department's director general for National Health Insurance.

Transport Budget low on detail and implementation

26 May 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Automobile Association says transport minister, Fikile Mbalula's plans to improve road safety and road infrastructure announced in his 2021/2022 budget speech are short on details and implementation. And, it says, many workable solutions which will have an immediate impact on road safety were not addressed. The AA says targets to reduce road deaths in South Africa by 25% by 2024 will not be met within the current framework. 
It says increasing the working hours of traffic law enforcers, and introducing the wearing of body cameras, will alone not solve the country’s road safety crisis.

Criminal charges to be laid against Dudu Myeni for failure to appear at Zondo Commission

25 May 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says a criminal charge must be laid against former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni for her failure to comply with a summons to appear before it today.
But her lawyer, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, says she had requested a postponement as she had a family commitment and was unable to appear.
EWN Nthakoan Ngatane has been following the story.

Gene therapy partially restores blind man's sight

25 May 2021 5:46 PM

Guest: Dr Daemon McClunan

A team of scientist have partially restored a blind man's sight using a high-tech treatment called optogenetics, which involves genetically altering nerve cells so they respond to light.
 
French firm GenSight Biologics has published results showing that the first recipient of its treatment can now recognise different objects in lab tests.
Optogenetics has become a widely used lab tool, because it allows precision control over brain cells by altering them so they fire in response to light. 

Need for further lockdown

25 May 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

The National Coronavirus Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to discuss stricter restrictions when it meets today, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Some provinces, including the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have already entered a third wave of infections.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee or MAC has reportedly recommended a move to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown which would include further controls for large social gatherings, as well as a longer evening curfew.

Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem

Local

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origins within 90 days

26 May 2021 8:51 PM

Southern African leaders to hold summit on jihadist threat

26 May 2021 8:38 PM

Mkhize says he understands outrage over Digital Vibes scandal

26 May 2021 8:09 PM

