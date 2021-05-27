Peter Bruce: SA’s vaccine rollout has been a spectacular mess

Guest: Schalk Bezuidenhout | Actor, presenter. comedianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
It’s been that week when social media is full of parents either celebrating te news that their child has been accepted to their school of choice for 2022, or bemoaning the fact that they haven’t been.
Schools sent out their placement decisions from Monday and we’re now in the window period where offers must be accepted or declined, which needs to happen by latest 25 June.
The story of the intelligence war in South Africa during the Second World War is one of suspense, drama and dogged persistence. In 1939, when the Union of South Africa entered the war on Britain's side, the German government secretly reached out to the political opposition, and to the leadership of the anti-war movement, the Ossewabrandwag.
The Nazis' aim was to spread sedition in South Africa and to undermine the Allied war effort. The critical stragegic importance of the sea route round the Cape of Good Hope meant that the Germans were also after naval intelligence. Soon U-boat packs were sent to operate in South African waters, to deadly effect.
With the help of the Ossewabrandwag, a network of German spies was established to gather important political and military intelligence and relay it back to the Reich. Agents would use a variety of channels to send coded messages to Axis diplomats in neighbouring Mozambique. Meanwhile, police detectives and MI5 agents hunted in vain for illegal wireless transmitters
Viewfinder is an accountability journalism unit, and a finalist of the 2019 Taco Kuiper Award. They have investigated the reasons for police non-accountability in South Africa for more than two years. Their recent findings point to a systemic reluctance of police management to discipline officers implicated in violent crimes. This is true, even when the watchdog IPID recommends that officers should be disciplined. SAPS has refused to respond to detailed queries on these findings.
