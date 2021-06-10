Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process... 10 June 2021 5:29 PM
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences. 10 June 2021 4:44 PM
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water... 10 June 2021 3:44 PM
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates

Sakeliga wants court in North West to ring fence municipal rates

10 June 2021 4:55 PM

Business interest group, Sakeliga, has applied to the North West High Court to ring fence municipal rates in Ditsobotla in Lichtenburg.
 It says the local municipality has no money for water, its sewerage system is in disarray, and it has even faltered in its payments to Eskom, resulting in residents and businesses experiencing extended power cuts.
So it wants the court to appoint a special master to make payments to Eskom and water and repair services before giving "what is left" to the municipality.
We speak to Sakeliga's legal analyst, Daniel du Plessis.
 


Zuma papers about his upcoming corruption trial

10 June 2021 5:35 PM

Former president, Jacob Zuma, is asking the Pietermaritzburg High Court to acquit him on the basis that the state has lost the “constitutional legitimacy” to present evidence against him.
 This argument was contained in his response to arguments by Advocate Billy Downer over his special plea application.
 He lodged the application to demand the removal of the lead state prosecutor in the case against him.

Western Cape's update on vaccinations

10 June 2021 5:25 PM

We speak to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, about the state of vaccinations in the province.

Grey whale makes epic journey

10 June 2021 5:12 PM

New research has found that a gray whale has swum the longest distance ever recorded in a marine vertebrate, over 25,000 kilometres, from the North Pacific to Walvis Bay in the southern hemisphere.
The lone male cetacean was spotted off the coast of Namibia in 2013 but it took several years of genetic research to confirm its origins much further north near Sakhalin island in Russia.
The paper was published earlier this week in the journal Biology Letters.
We speak to Dr Simon Elwen, co-director of the Namibia Dolphin Project/Sea Search and research associate in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University, who was one of the team that first sighted the whale.

Ramaphosa announcement as part of economic recovery efforts

10 June 2021 4:28 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.
He said the government will amend schedule two of the Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts, which means power producers will be able to generate power without going through a lengthy process with the energy regulator.
We speak to Wido Schnabel, chairperson of SA Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Rebecca Davis weighs in on the Tembisa 10 babies saga on Plan B

10 June 2021 4:21 PM
Face recognition

10 June 2021 3:53 PM

Following a discussion on the show yesterday about aphantasia, or a person's inability to visualize things in their head, we speak to Brandan Reynolds, editorial cartoonist for the Business Day and Sunday Times, about his ability to remember every face he has ever seen, and his participation in research into the relationship between facial emotion recognition and face recognition ability.

Ramaphosa: Government to amend Schedule 2 of electricity regulation act for energy security

10 June 2021 3:45 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.
He said the government will amend schedule two of the Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts, which means power producers will be able to generate power without going through a lengthy process with the energy regulator.
We speak to Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and senior scholar at the University of Cape Town where he directs the Power Futures Lab at the Graduate School of Business.  

Knysna Seahorse

9 June 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Rio Button | Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters

How AI can help government improve service delivery

9 June 2021 5:47 PM

Guest: Jan Hofmeyr |  MPhil in Futures Studies graduate  at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa slams damage of public infrastructure as ‘sabotage’

10 June 2021 4:59 PM

Ramaphosa going easy on Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga - Malema

10 June 2021 4:23 PM

The award-winning Maneo Mohale on why queer poetry is the new black

10 June 2021 4:18 PM

