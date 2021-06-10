Rebecca Davis weighs in on the Tembisa 10 babies saga on Plan B

Former president, Jacob Zuma, is asking the Pietermaritzburg High Court to acquit him on the basis that the state has lost the “constitutional legitimacy” to present evidence against him.
This argument was contained in his response to arguments by Advocate Billy Downer over his special plea application.
He lodged the application to demand the removal of the lead state prosecutor in the case against him.
We speak to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, about the state of vaccinations in the province.
New research has found that a gray whale has swum the longest distance ever recorded in a marine vertebrate, over 25,000 kilometres, from the North Pacific to Walvis Bay in the southern hemisphere.
The lone male cetacean was spotted off the coast of Namibia in 2013 but it took several years of genetic research to confirm its origins much further north near Sakhalin island in Russia.
The paper was published earlier this week in the journal Biology Letters.
We speak to Dr Simon Elwen, co-director of the Namibia Dolphin Project/Sea Search and research associate in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University, who was one of the team that first sighted the whale.
Business interest group, Sakeliga, has applied to the North West High Court to ring fence municipal rates in Ditsobotla in Lichtenburg.
It says the local municipality has no money for water, its sewerage system is in disarray, and it has even faltered in its payments to Eskom, resulting in residents and businesses experiencing extended power cuts.
So it wants the court to appoint a special master to make payments to Eskom and water and repair services before giving "what is left" to the municipality.
We speak to Sakeliga's legal analyst, Daniel du Plessis.
President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.
He said the government will amend schedule two of the Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts, which means power producers will be able to generate power without going through a lengthy process with the energy regulator.
We speak to Wido Schnabel, chairperson of SA Photovoltaic Industry Association.
Following a discussion on the show yesterday about aphantasia, or a person's inability to visualize things in their head, we speak to Brandan Reynolds, editorial cartoonist for the Business Day and Sunday Times, about his ability to remember every face he has ever seen, and his participation in research into the relationship between facial emotion recognition and face recognition ability.
We speak to Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and senior scholar at the University of Cape Town where he directs the Power Futures Lab at the Graduate School of Business.
Guest: Rio Button | Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
Guest: Jan Hofmeyr | MPhil in Futures Studies graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)