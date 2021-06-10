Book: But he speaks so well

New research has found that a gray whale has swum the longest distance ever recorded in a marine vertebrate, over 25,000 kilometres, from the North Pacific to Walvis Bay in the southern hemisphere.

The lone male cetacean was spotted off the coast of Namibia in 2013 but it took several years of genetic research to confirm its origins much further north near Sakhalin island in Russia.

The paper was published earlier this week in the journal Biology Letters.

We speak to Dr Simon Elwen, co-director of the Namibia Dolphin Project/Sea Search and research associate in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University, who was one of the team that first sighted the whale.

arrow_forward