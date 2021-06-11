John Maytham's Weekly Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Visit the show page
CapeTalk FYI
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review

11 June 2021 4:57 PM


MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw

11 June 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Steve Louw |  at Pop/ rock singer 

Extraditing the Guptas

11 June 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Adv. Anton Katz 

Historic ruling on Ingonyama Trust’s violation of communal land rights

11 June 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Dr. Aninka Claassens 

#AnHourWith presenter Morne Visser

11 June 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Morne  Visser |  at freelance actor 

Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly

11 June 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist  

Theatre interview - The Unlikely Secret Agent – a play by Paul du Toit

11 June 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Paul du Toit 

Stormers v Lions Rainbow Cup clash cancelled

11 June 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach  

WESTERN CAPE OFFICIALLY IN THIRD WAVE - how full is hospitals

11 June 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health 

Book: But he speaks so well

10 June 2021 6:28 PM

We speak to author, Ivan Johnson, about his memoir, "But he speaks so well".

Win Up To R5 000 With Auto & General’s Young@Heart and Capetalk

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

EWN Highlights

The Market Theatre celebrates 45 years of telling South African stories

11 June 2021 7:24 PM

KZN pupil killed in TikTok experiment gone wrong

11 June 2021 6:57 PM

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM

