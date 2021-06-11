Extraditing the Guptas

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town



The City of Cape Town says it has serious concerns about the efficacy of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, or AARTO, which comes into force on the first of July.

It aims to make significant changes to driving laws in the country, including a the creation of a demerit system, and will also be responsible for the administration, collection and adjudication of road traffic fines.

The City says that while AARTO purported objective is the reduction of road fatalities, this does not appear to have been achieved in the province where it was piloted.

