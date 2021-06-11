Extraditing the Guptas

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Dependency on child grants
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kath Hall - Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at Uct Childrens Institute
Kath Hall
Today at 14:50
Music with Mila Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mila Smith
Today at 15:20
UWC expands its footprint in the city
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Heidi Grunebaum
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabonga Ngubane
Today at 15:40
Bullying is deeply entrenched in schools in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Brenda Matthews
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:05
Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Olivier
Today at 16:20
Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Simons
Today at 17:20
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 17:45
First release of African penguins at De Hoop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Hagen
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Vaping industry fighting government over plans to ban smoking in public places Lester Kiewit speaks to Asanda Gcoyi of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) 15 June 2021 1:16 PM
Former Model C schools are 'white by design, culture, and institutionalisation' Lester Kiewit says a race row between parents at an Mpumulanga school on Monday speaks to a 'deeper divide' among South Africans. 15 June 2021 12:15 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence' Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela. 14 June 2021 10:15 AM
SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work. 14 June 2021 7:54 AM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World's Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa's vaccine rollout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Extraditing the Guptas

Extraditing the Guptas

11 June 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Adv. Anton Katz 


Cricket and taking the knee

14 June 2021 6:12 PM

Guest:   Kevin McCallum

City concerns over AARTO

14 June 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says it has serious concerns about the efficacy of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, or AARTO,  which comes into force on the first of July.
It aims to make significant changes to driving laws in the country, including a the creation of a demerit system, and will also be responsible for the administration, collection and adjudication of road traffic fines.
 The City says that while AARTO purported objective is the reduction of road fatalities, this does not appear to have been achieved in the province where it was piloted. 

Adriaan Basson: A bigger reason why Zweli Mkhize should have been fired

14 June 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Adriaan  Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24

News24 editor, Adriaan Basson, asks in his column today why the botching the country's vaccine rollout is a lesser "crime" by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, than allegedly making money from a communications tender?
The minister was placed on special leave last week pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged role in the awarding of an R150m communications contract to Digital Vibes, a company headed by two of his aides.

Netanyahu ousted from power in Israel

14 June 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Yossi Mekelberg 

Israel's first government in 12 years that is not being led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business today after parliament yesterday approved a new administration.
The now incumbent prime minister, a far right former settler leader, Naftali Bennett, was sworn in last night after opposition leader Yair Lapid, a centrist former TV news anchor, won a confidence vote in the Knesset by a razor-thin advantage of 60-59 seats. 
Lapid's party finished second in the March elections and he has cobbled together a coalition of bitter ideological rivals, ranging from right-wing religious nationalists to conservative Muslim Arab citizens of Israel

Nafiz Modack in court for bail hearing

14 June 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN 

Chinese and Russian vaccines

14 June 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences 

Implications of J&J recall for Western Cape vaccination programme

14 June 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health 

MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw

11 June 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Steve Louw |  at Pop/ rock singer 

Historic ruling on Ingonyama Trust’s violation of communal land rights

11 June 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Dr. Aninka Claassens 

