Extraditing the Guptas

Guest: Adv. Anton Katz
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town says it has serious concerns about the efficacy of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, or AARTO, which comes into force on the first of July.
It aims to make significant changes to driving laws in the country, including a the creation of a demerit system, and will also be responsible for the administration, collection and adjudication of road traffic fines.
The City says that while AARTO purported objective is the reduction of road fatalities, this does not appear to have been achieved in the province where it was piloted.
Guest: Adriaan Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24
News24 editor, Adriaan Basson, asks in his column today why the botching the country's vaccine rollout is a lesser "crime" by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, than allegedly making money from a communications tender?
The minister was placed on special leave last week pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged role in the awarding of an R150m communications contract to Digital Vibes, a company headed by two of his aides.
Guest: Yossi Mekelberg
Israel's first government in 12 years that is not being led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business today after parliament yesterday approved a new administration.
The now incumbent prime minister, a far right former settler leader, Naftali Bennett, was sworn in last night after opposition leader Yair Lapid, a centrist former TV news anchor, won a confidence vote in the Knesset by a razor-thin advantage of 60-59 seats.
Lapid's party finished second in the March elections and he has cobbled together a coalition of bitter ideological rivals, ranging from right-wing religious nationalists to conservative Muslim Arab citizens of Israel
