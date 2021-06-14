City concerns over AARTO

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:10
#Tembisa10 fake news debacle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:20
Learners need help in making the right subject choices - this is where Ohllofus steps in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Mchunu - Founder at Ohllofus (NPC)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Stereotypes about young jobless South Africans are wrong: what they're really up to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Today at 10:15
Youth day pop-up theatre at Jan van Riebeeck High School
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 10:30
30 under 30
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang phadi
cleo johnson
sarah boshoff
Today at 11:05
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 15:20
Reach for a Dream - 2 interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
Today at 15:40
Memories of 16 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 16:05
Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Today at 16:20
World Refill Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawn Adams
Today at 17:20
US Golf Open preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart McLean
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening. 15 June 2021 8:41 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
View all Politics
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
City concerns over AARTO

City concerns over AARTO

14 June 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says it has serious concerns about the efficacy of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, or AARTO,  which comes into force on the first of July.
It aims to make significant changes to driving laws in the country, including a the creation of a demerit system, and will also be responsible for the administration, collection and adjudication of road traffic fines.
 The City says that while AARTO purported objective is the reduction of road fatalities, this does not appear to have been achieved in the province where it was piloted. 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

First release of African penguins at De Hoop

15 June 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Christina Hagen

BirdLife South Africa says the attempt to re-establish an African Penguin colony on the south coast of the countrytook a big step forward this week with the release of 30 juvenile penguins at the De Hoop Nature Reserve.  It has partnered with CapeNature and SANCCOB in this bid to help save the endangered species.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds 65% of students reported psychological distress in 2020

15 June 2021 5:55 PM

Guest: Dr Carmelita Jacobs

Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, announced the findings of a comprehensive study on the social impact of Covid-19 on students.
The report revealed that more than 65% of students who participated in the study had experienced mild to severe psychological distress during the pandemic.
We speak to Dr Carmelita Jacobs, an educational psychologist and lecturer in the Department of Educational Psychology at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rising Covid cases and possibility of stricter lockdown soon

15 June 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

With Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, we speak to the director of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, Mia Malan, about whether stricter lockdown measures are imminent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped

15 June 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: James Hodge | Chief economist at Competition Commission

South Africa's Competition Tribunal has confirmed a consent agreement in which Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements must be immediately scrapped against privately black-owned supermarkets, small businesses and speciality stores.
 
This means that supermarkets that are privately owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
 
To find out more, we speak to James Hodge, the chief economist at the Competition Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects

15 June 2021 4:47 PM

Guest: Johan Olivier

Employers are now required to give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and if they experience negative side-effects that must be allowed to take paid sick leave without having to produce a medical certificate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help create a community garden in Masi

15 June 2021 4:15 PM

Guest: Angela Gomes

An woman in Masiphumelele is appealing to the community to assist her in setting up a community garden to help feed the many hungry children in the area.
Yandiswa Mazwane – affectionately known as Mamma Yandi ­– created the Masi Creative Hub which fed more than 250 children per day during lockdown.
She also runs a girls’ club and hosts a creche in Masi for outdoor playing and art classes. 
She is unfortunately not well today, so to find out more, we're joined by Angela Gomes from Jardim Family Organic Garden in Noordhoek who has been assisting with the community garden project.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bullying is deeply entrenched in schools in South Africa

15 June 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Dr Brenda Matthews, a South African educationist who specialises in bullying, writes in the Daily Maverick  that it is deeply entrenched in the country's school culture.
And she believes that so-called 'likes' on social media are a key driver in the problem.
Between April 2019 and March 2020, police recorded nine murders and 19 attempted murders as a result of bullying in schools.
And there have been several reports of suicides by school children as a result of this.
We speak to Dr Matthews.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UWC expands its footprint in the city

15 June 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Prof Heidi Grunebaum 

The University of Western Cape is expanding its footprint in the city centre, and will be using a former derelict school building in Woodstock to become its first arts and humanities research hub. 

It says this is a significant step in breaking through the spatial and intellectual circumscriptions of apartheid for a university that had once been denied arts education.

To find out more, we speak to Prof Heidi Grunebaum, the new director of the university's Centre for Humanities Research, which will have programmes running in the building

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket and taking the knee

14 June 2021 6:12 PM

Guest:   Kevin McCallum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Business Local Politics

Huh?! Journo Piet Rampedi says story about 10 babies has turned into full probe

Local

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SA's COVID-19 epicentre: Country moved to level 3

16 June 2021 8:51 AM

Ramaphosa: Vaccine contributed to infection reduction in healthcare sector

16 June 2021 7:55 AM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa announces SA's move to level 3 lockdown

15 June 2021 9:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA