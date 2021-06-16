US Golf Open preview

Guest: Stuart McLean
The 121st United States Open Golf Championship gets underway in Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, tomorrow.
We speak to Stuart McLean, editor of the golfing website, SA Top 100 courses, which notably keeps track of the golf course rankings in South Africa, to get a preview of the competition.
Guest: Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay | Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcaster
Today is the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising in that began in Soweto and spread countrywide with thousands of children taking to the streets.
They were protesting against the Bantu education system which in 1974 decided that African high school students would be taught in both English and Afrikaans, with Afrikaans used as the medium of instruction in the sciences and mathematics.
Hundreds were killed when police responded to the peaceful protests by firing on the students.
Guest: Siviwe Gwarube
President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced country's move back to level 3 of the government’s risk-adjusted approach to the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to slow down the rate of transmission.
He said Gauteng, the Free State, North West, and the Northern Cape are officially in the third wave – while the other 5 provinces are approaching that point.
Ramaphosa said over the past two weeks, the average number of daily new infections has doubled, with the country recording some 7,500 additional cases daily.
He described Gauteng as the current epicentre of the pandemic and said hospital admissions due to the virus have been 59% higher over the past 14 days than the preceding two weeks.
Guest: Christina Hagen
BirdLife South Africa says the attempt to re-establish an African Penguin colony on the south coast of the countrytook a big step forward this week with the release of 30 juvenile penguins at the De Hoop Nature Reserve. It has partnered with CapeNature and SANCCOB in this bid to help save the endangered species.
Guest: Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, announced the findings of a comprehensive study on the social impact of Covid-19 on students.
The report revealed that more than 65% of students who participated in the study had experienced mild to severe psychological distress during the pandemic.
We speak to Dr Carmelita Jacobs, an educational psychologist and lecturer in the Department of Educational Psychology at Stellenbosch University.
Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
With Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, we speak to the director of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, Mia Malan, about whether stricter lockdown measures are imminent.
Guest: James Hodge | Chief economist at Competition Commission
South Africa's Competition Tribunal has confirmed a consent agreement in which Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements must be immediately scrapped against privately black-owned supermarkets, small businesses and speciality stores.
This means that supermarkets that are privately owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
To find out more, we speak to James Hodge, the chief economist at the Competition Commission.
Guest: Johan Olivier
Employers are now required to give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and if they experience negative side-effects that must be allowed to take paid sick leave without having to produce a medical certificate.