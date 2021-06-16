US Golf Open preview

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:15
Moscow announces car raffle to boost vaccination drive - can incentives work?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marina Joubert - Science Communication Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Dr Marina Joubert
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Ziyanda Stuurman on researching what does police and security reform actually mean?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle (Bonn) - explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans
Gail Wingreen
Today at 10:30
Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vidette bester
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Latest Local
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
US Golf Open preview

US Golf Open preview

16 June 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Stuart McLean

The 121st United States Open Golf Championship gets underway in Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, tomorrow.
We speak to Stuart McLean, editor of the golfing website, SA Top 100 courses, which notably keeps track of the golf course rankings in South Africa, to get a preview of the competition.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

World Refill Day

16 June 2021 4:41 PM

Guest: Pavitray "Pavs"  Pillay | Manager of the Sassi Programme  at WWF-SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland

16 June 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Memories of 16 June

16 June 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcaster

Today is the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising in that began in Soweto and spread countrywide with thousands of children taking to the streets.
 They were protesting against the Bantu education system which in 1974 decided that African high school students would be taught in both English and Afrikaans, with Afrikaans used as the medium of instruction in the sciences and mathematics.
Hundreds were killed when police responded to the peaceful protests by firing on the students.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New alert level and vaccination programme

16 June 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Siviwe Gwarube

 President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced country's move back to level 3 of the government’s risk-adjusted approach to the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to slow down the rate of transmission.
He said Gauteng, the Free State, North West, and the Northern Cape are officially in the third wave – while the other 5 provinces are approaching that point.
Ramaphosa said over the past two weeks, the average number of daily new infections has doubled, with the country recording some 7,500 additional cases daily.
  He described Gauteng as the current epicentre of the pandemic and said hospital admissions due to the virus have been 59% higher over the past 14 days than the preceding two weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First release of African penguins at De Hoop

15 June 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Christina Hagen

BirdLife South Africa says the attempt to re-establish an African Penguin colony on the south coast of the countrytook a big step forward this week with the release of 30 juvenile penguins at the De Hoop Nature Reserve.  It has partnered with CapeNature and SANCCOB in this bid to help save the endangered species.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds 65% of students reported psychological distress in 2020

15 June 2021 5:55 PM

Guest: Dr Carmelita Jacobs

Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, announced the findings of a comprehensive study on the social impact of Covid-19 on students.
The report revealed that more than 65% of students who participated in the study had experienced mild to severe psychological distress during the pandemic.
We speak to Dr Carmelita Jacobs, an educational psychologist and lecturer in the Department of Educational Psychology at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rising Covid cases and possibility of stricter lockdown soon

15 June 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

With Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, we speak to the director of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, Mia Malan, about whether stricter lockdown measures are imminent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped

15 June 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: James Hodge | Chief economist at Competition Commission

South Africa's Competition Tribunal has confirmed a consent agreement in which Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements must be immediately scrapped against privately black-owned supermarkets, small businesses and speciality stores.
 
This means that supermarkets that are privately owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
 
To find out more, we speak to James Hodge, the chief economist at the Competition Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects

15 June 2021 4:47 PM

Guest: Johan Olivier

Employers are now required to give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and if they experience negative side-effects that must be allowed to take paid sick leave without having to produce a medical certificate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

