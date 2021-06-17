Covid-19 and vaccination update

Guest: James Allan



A company in Africa's leading diamond producer, Botswana, says its unearthed the third largest gem of its kind in the world.

Debswana, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers, said yesterday that it has found a 1,098-carat stone, the biggest in its history.

The largest ever gem quality stone, the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, was found in South Africa in 1905 and was put on sale in London in the same year.

In 1907, it was bought by the Transvaal Colony government which gave it to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom, and was cut in Amsterdam into stones of various cuts and sizes.

The largest at 530.4 carats, known as the Great Star of Africa, is mounted in the head of the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

