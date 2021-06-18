Guest: Wessel van den Berg
The State of the World’s Fathers 2021 report indicates that women across the world do three to 10 times more unpaid care and domestic work than men.
Women also make up 70% of the global paid care workforce, but represent only 25% of senior roles.
It found that under the Covid-19 pandemic, they have continued to do most of the care work, and this, combined with a surge in domestic violence, as well as job losses and economic stress, has meant added strain on their mental health.
While the data show that men are participating more during the Covid-19 pandemic, the report says we are still a long way off from achieving full equality.
Guest: Jeremy Loops | Singer and Songwriter
Local singer, songwriter and record producer, Jeremy Loops, has just released his latest single and music video, Postcards.
Loops, who was born in Kommetjie, released his self-title EP in 2011 and his debut album, Trading Change, came out in 2014.
Over the past decade he's become a household name in South Africa, obtained a global record deal, and headlined several world tours with sold-out performances in iconic venues, including
Guest: John Benjamin
Danish player, Christian Eriksen, is to have a defibrillator implanted following his collapse last weekend during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.
The Tottenham suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the game and was revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital.
To find out what exactly a defibrillator is and what it does, we speak to Dr John Benjamin, a cardiologist at Morningside Mediclinic with an interest in sports medicine.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist
Political analyst and columnist, Melanie Verwoerd, writes on News24 that the DA should consider putting its differences with the ANC aside for the sake of the country, and vote with it on a proposed Section 25 amendment to the Constitution.Government says this change would clarify the issue of expropriation without compensation to address the historic wrongs of land dispossession and ensure fair access. The ANC needs either the EFF or the DA to vote with it to pass a constitutional amendment. The DA has called on Cabinet to reject the proposed changes, while the EFF has said it will not vote for an amendment that does not include its proposal for a provision that would put all land in state custodianship.
Guest: Dr Tim Newman
One of the many problems during the Covid-19 pandemic has been the amount of misinformation being circulated, both about the virus and vaccinations.
There are also very few sources of factual information in languages other than English.
Which is why a local company called DIPLOMICS has developed a 10-part series of videos to help combat this influx of misinformation.
They exist in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu and isiXhosa and it hopes these resources can be shared as far and wide as possible on as many different platforms to encourage people to switch off the fake news and Follow the Science.
Guest: James Allan
A company in Africa's leading diamond producer, Botswana, says its unearthed the third largest gem of its kind in the world.
Debswana, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers, said yesterday that it has found a 1,098-carat stone, the biggest in its history.
The largest ever gem quality stone, the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, was found in South Africa in 1905 and was put on sale in London in the same year.
In 1907, it was bought by the Transvaal Colony government which gave it to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom, and was cut in Amsterdam into stones of various cuts and sizes.
The largest at 530.4 carats, known as the Great Star of Africa, is mounted in the head of the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says it will ask the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a three-month extension.
Its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, says the inquiry needs to hear evidence from a few more witnesses before completing the oral hearings, and then President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear again.
News of the bid to have the inquiry's term extended comes just days before it was scheduled to hand over its final report.