Launch of multilingual videos providing factual information about Covid

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Business
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Launch of multilingual videos providing factual information about Covid

Launch of multilingual videos providing factual information about Covid

18 June 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Dr Tim Newman

One of the many problems during the Covid-19 pandemic has been the amount of misinformation being circulated, both about the virus and vaccinations.
There are also very few sources of factual information in languages other than English.
Which is why a local company called DIPLOMICS has developed a 10-part series of videos to help combat this influx of misinformation.
They exist in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu and isiXhosa and it hopes these resources can be shared as far and wide as possible on as many different platforms to encourage people to switch off the fake news and Follow the Science.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Music: Jeremy Loops

18 June 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Jeremy Loops | Singer and Songwriter 

Local singer, songwriter and record producer, Jeremy Loops, has just released his latest single and music video, Postcards.
Loops, who was born in Kommetjie, released his self-title EP in 2011 and his debut album, Trading Change, came out in 2014.

Over the past decade he's become a household name in South Africa, obtained a global record deal, and headlined several world tours with sold-out performances in iconic venues, including 

Christian Eriksen has defibrillator implanted

18 June 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: John Benjamin

Danish player, Christian Eriksen, is to have a defibrillator implanted following his collapse last weekend during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The Tottenham suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the game and was revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital.
To find out what exactly a defibrillator is and what it does, we speak to Dr John Benjamin, a cardiologist at Morningside Mediclinic with an interest in sports medicine.

Naptosa on vaccinations for teachers

18 June 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa

#An Hour With Elvis Blue

18 June 2021 5:13 PM
Books with John Maytham

18 June 2021 4:47 PM
Section 25: Why the DA should vote with ANC for constitutional amendment

18 June 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

Political analyst and columnist, Melanie Verwoerd, writes on News24 that the DA should consider putting its differences with the ANC aside for the sake of the country, and vote with it on a proposed Section 25 amendment to the Constitution.Government says this change would clarify the issue of expropriation without compensation to address the historic wrongs of land dispossession and ensure fair access. The ANC needs either the EFF or the DA to vote with it to pass a constitutional amendment. The DA has called on Cabinet to reject the proposed changes, while the EFF has said it will not vote for an amendment that does not include its proposal for a provision that would put all land in state custodianship.

State of the World's Fathers 2021 report

18 June 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Wessel van den Berg 

The State of the World’s Fathers 2021 report indicates that women across the world do three to 10 times more unpaid care and domestic work than men.
Women also make up 70% of the global paid care workforce, but represent only 25% of senior roles.
It found that under the Covid-19 pandemic, they have continued to do most of the care work, and this, combined with a surge in  domestic violence, as well as job losses and economic stress, has meant added strain on their mental health.
While the data show that men are participating more during the Covid-19 pandemic, the report says we are still a long way off from achieving full equality. 

Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond

17 June 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: James Allan

A company in Africa's leading diamond producer, Botswana, says its unearthed the third largest gem of its kind in the world.
Debswana, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers, said yesterday that it has found a 1,098-carat stone, the biggest in its history.
The largest ever gem quality stone, the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, was found in South Africa in 1905 and was put on sale in London in the same year.
In 1907, it was bought by the Transvaal Colony government which gave it to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom, and was cut in Amsterdam into stones of various cuts and sizes.
The largest at 530.4 carats, known as the Great Star of Africa, is mounted in the head of the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

Zondo Commission to ask court for extra time

17 June 2021 5:45 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says it will ask the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a three-month extension.
Its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, says the inquiry needs to hear evidence from a few more witnesses before completing the oral hearings, and then President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear again.
News of the bid to have the inquiry's term extended comes just days before it was scheduled to hand over its final report.

