Naptosa on vaccinations for teachers

Guest: Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist



Political analyst and columnist, Melanie Verwoerd, writes on News24 that the DA should consider putting its differences with the ANC aside for the sake of the country, and vote with it on a proposed Section 25 amendment to the Constitution.Government says this change would clarify the issue of expropriation without compensation to address the historic wrongs of land dispossession and ensure fair access. The ANC needs either the EFF or the DA to vote with it to pass a constitutional amendment. The DA has called on Cabinet to reject the proposed changes, while the EFF has said it will not vote for an amendment that does not include its proposal for a provision that would put all land in state custodianship.

